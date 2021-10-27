Highlights, Scotland Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021, Full cricket score: JJ Smit, bowlers set up Namibia's big win

Toggle between tabs to view scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Scotland take on Namibia in the Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Scotland will be looking to bounce back hard after the thrashing they received against Afghanistan. After a brilliant Round 1 where they won all the three matches to top their group, including beating Bangladesh, they got off to a poor start in the Super 12 as they were beaten by 130 runs by Afghanistan. It was a bad day at the office as they didn't get their lines right, bowled too full and conceded 190 against Afghanistan.

Bradley Wheal and Chris Greaves went wicketless and conceded at 10.50 and 10 runs respectively. In reply, they just fell in a heap to spin as Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5/20) and Rashid Khan (4/9) wreaked havoc to take 9/29. The Scotland batsmen seemed clueless against the quality spin of Afghanistan on a Sharjah pitch. They will look to bounce back hard.

It's a special occasion for Namibia. Having won their first-ever match in T20 WC, against the Netherlands in Round 1, they when on to beat Ireland by 8 wickets. They will be looking to make a strong start. David Wiese has been brilliant for them so far and he will be the biggest threat for Scotland.

Here's all you need to know about the Scotland vs Namibia Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Scotland and Namibia take place?

The match between Scotland and Namibia will take place on 27 October 2021.

What is the venue for the Scotland vs Namibia match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Scotland vs Namibia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Scotland vs Namibia match?



The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.