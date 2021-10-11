Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 11 October, 2021

11 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Royal Challengers Bangalore

138/7 (20.0 ov)

Eliminator
Kolkata Knight Riders

139/6 (19.4 ov)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

Live Blog
Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders
138/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.9 139/6 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.07

Match Ended

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan - 9

Eoin Morgan (C) - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Eoin Morgan (C) not out 5 7 0 0
Shakib Al Hasan not out 9 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
George Garton 3 0 29 0
Dan Christian 1.4 0 29 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 126/6 (17.4)

13 (13) R/R: 6.5

Dinesh Karthik (W) 10(12) S.R (83.33)

c Srikar Bharat b Mohammed Siraj
Highlights, RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021 Full Cricket Score: Kolkata beat Bangalore by 4 wickets

23:39 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

It was a really thrilling contest, with Sunil Narine really standing out thanks to his four-wicket haul and his explosive knock of 26. Kolkata Knight Riders will next take on Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final, which we will be covering right here! Until then, goodnight!

23:32 (IST)

PotM, Sunil Narine: "It was definitely one of my better performances, any good performance in a match you win is great. 

I was prepared to take risks and maybe even get out on the first ball. I wanted to do whatever the team requires of me, some days it comes off and some days it doesn't, but today was my day.

I enjoyed all my wickets, but getting Virat Kohli out was my goal, which I managed to do.

I'm getting close to where I was with my old action. KKR have supported me, and it's paid off, and I'll keep getting better hopeful.

I'm pretty calm and cool when I play cricket, I like having the ball in hand because I have a bit of control over what's happening."

23:30 (IST)

Eoin Morgan: "Narine bowled outstandingly well. He makes it look very easy. It was a good start from the bowlers as, throughout the innings, we continued to take wickets, and we were in control in the chase. It is a huge privilege when there are world-class spinners around. The cricket we have played has surprised everybody. Everyone came to UAE with a drive to perform and were motivated."

23:26 (IST)

Kohli bids goodbye to RCB captaincy!

23:26 (IST)

End of an era!

23:13 (IST)

Virat Kohli: "Well, I think the middle overs, in which their spinners dominated the game was the point of difference. They bowled in areas where it was very difficult to score, and they kept taking wickets. We had a good start, which we should have built on. It was more about quality bowling than poor batting, so they deserve to be on the winning side.

It was an outstanding display from the guys. We've never given up this season, and always come back strongly. That one big over with Narine really deflated us though, but we still fought to the end. 

Sunil Narine has always been a quality bowler, and he showed that tonight. Shakib and Varun bowled amazingly too, they created a lot of pressure and our batters couldn't get their shots away.

I've tried my best to create a culture at RCB which allows young cricketers to come in and play expressive cricket. I've tried to do that with India as well. I've given my best. I will continue to do so on the field as a player. It's a great time to regroup and restructure now, and we can bring in players who will take this franchise to the next level.

I don't see myself playing anywhere else. Loyalty matters more than any other worldy things. This franchise has believed in me, so my commitment is with this team until the end."

23:07 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets!

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 139/6 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 5 , Shakib Al Hasan 9)

Dan Christian to bowl, and Shakib al Hasan hits a boundary off his first ball! It's scooped brilliantly over short fine leg! Very nice stuff from Shakib, innovative cricket under real pressure. Single now, two runs needed off four balls. Rapid single, and the scores are level! Shakib was sprinting almost before Morgan had made contact with the ball. KKR win by 4 wickets! It was a nervy finish, but they will now face Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final! Royal Challengers Bangalore's season comes to an end, and their wait for a title continues.

23:02 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 132/6 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 4 , Shakib Al Hasan 3)

12 needed off 12. It's still advantage KKR, but another wicket could turn this around. George Garton to bowl his second over, he's been a bit expensive already. Single and then a very well-run double to begin. Oh, good ball, it's a dot! Morgan hasn't been great this season, but you'd still back him to lead KKR to victory here. Single. Shakib on strike. Another single. This is edge of your seat stuff. Oh, call for out there, did it take a nick on its way into the gloves of Bharat? Don't think so, the umpire seems unconvinced. No one reviews it, it's just a dot.

22:57 (IST)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 127/6 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 1 , Shakib Al Hasan 1)

Mohammed Siraj back to bowl his final over. He starts off with a single, and then he has the wicket of Sunil Narine! Narine tries to slog, but he misses and the bail is taken clean off! 14 runs needed off 16 balls, and Eoin Morgan is on now. Single, and that was completely avoidable, RCB's fielders just end up psyching each other out. OH WAIT, THAT'S OUT! Dinesh Karthik is caught behind! Or is he? Big nick, and Bharat seems to have taken this cleanly, but the umpire is confused. We go upstairs. Dinesh Karthik has walked off, he's standing by the boundary ropes now. A whole lot of deliberation, a number of camera angles, but the third umpire is finally convinced, it's out! A twist in the tale? Shakib on now, he's off the mark with a single. Dot ball to end!

22:55 (IST)

OUT! Dinesh Karthik is caught out by Siraj's delivery, and he ends up pushing the ball into Bharat's hands! Dinesh Karthik c Bharat b Mohammed Siraj 10 (12 balls)

23:32 (IST)

22:50 (IST)

OUT! Sunil Narine's explosive innings comes to an end! Sunil Narine b Mohammed Siraj 26 (15 balls)
22:34 (IST)

OUT! Rana tries to end the chase quickly, and ends up holing out to de Villiers! Nitish Rana c de Villiers b Chahal 23 (25 balls)
22:17 (IST)

OUT! The dangerman departs, Venkatesh Iyer is sent back! Venkatesh Iyer c Bharat b Patel 26 (30 balls)
22:01 (IST)

OUT! A great googly from Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozles Rahul Tripathi! Rahul Tripathi lbw b Chahal 6 (5 balls)
21:49 (IST)

OUT! Shubman Gill tries to hammer it down the ground for a six, but it's a mistimed shot, and it ends up going very high, but not too far. Shubman Gill c de Villiers b Patel 29 (18 balls)
21:01 (IST)

OUT! Shahbaz Ahmed c Shivam Mavi b Ferguson 13 (14)

Ferguson goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Shahbaz swings his bat and skies it into the air. But fails to get the distance as Mavi takes the catch.
20:50 (IST)

GONE! Glenn Maxwell c Ferguson b Narine 15 (18)

After Kohli and ABD, Narine removes Maxwell. Timing a shot has been a pain on this track and Maxwell departs top-edging his sweep shot to short third man. 
20:38 (IST)

BOWLED! AB de Villiers b Narine 11 (9)

Narine picks up another big wicket. ABD loses his stumps after being beaten by a flicker. It was slow in air, on off, and went through the gap between bat and pad.
20:29 (IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli b Narine 39 (33)

Narine gets the ball to turn into Kohli from the middle. The RCB batter attempted a slog sweep but the ball went underneath the bat to break the stumps.
20:16 (IST)

OUT! Srikar Bharat c Iyer b Narine 9 (16)

Bharat departs trying to clear the long-off boundary rope. It was a tossed-up carrom ball and Bharat failed to get the power behind his strike. 
19:55 (IST)

WICKET! Devdutt Padikkal b Ferguson 21 (18)

Chopped on! Padikkal throws his bat on the wide outside off ball but ends up inside-edging it onto the stumps. 
19:02 (IST)

Toss: Virat Kohli opts for RCB to bat first against KKR in the Eliminator. 

IPL 2021, Eliminator 1 Live Updates: Dan Christian to bowl, and Shakib al Hasan hits a boundary off his first ball! It's scooped brilliantly over short fine leg! Very nice stuff from Shakib, innovative cricket under real pressure. Single now, two runs needed off four balls. Rapid single, and the scores are level! Shakib was sprinting almost before Morgan had made contact with the ball. KKR win by 4 wickets! It was a nervy finish, but they will now face Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final! Royal Challengers Bangalore's season comes to an end, and their wait for a title continues.

Preview: Maxwell inside-edges the pull shot onto the pads for a single. Second ball, Narine dismisses Kohli. Got the slower ball to turn from the middle, beating the bat and breaking the stumps. AB de Villiers comes in to bat. Two singles collected before an LBW appeal against ABD with the ball turning into him, but the impact was outside off. Last ball is reverse swept for a four.

On paper, both teams look strong and are coming into the crucial match having won their previous games. While RCB clinched a last-ball thriller against Delhi Capitals, KKR secured a big win over Rajasthan Royals.

RCB qualified for the playoffs and finished third on the league table with 18 points from nine victories. KKR didn't have the best of starts to the tournament back in India but turned their fortunes around in the second half in the UAE. They won seven matches out of 14 and finished above defending champions Mumbai Indians thanks to a better net run rate.

Kolkata's biggest positive is their bowlers. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have been impressive with their spells while Lockie Ferguson has also been in good form. Shivam Mavi also picked up four wickets in KKR's previous match and considering they are playing in Sharjah again, expect Morgan to name an unchanged side. With Shakib Al Hasan's inclusion in XI, KKR looked like a balanced team.

Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli's faith in KS Bharat reaped rich dividends as the wicketkeeper-batsman played a blinder to clinch victory against Delhi Capitals. He remained unbeaten on 78, hitting a six off the last ball to take his team over the line.

Glenn Maxwell is another consistent performer with the bat while the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel will be the key names in the bowling department.

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2021 Eliminator between RCB and KKR:

When will Eliminator of IPL 2021 between RCB and KKR take place?

The match between RCB and KKR will take place on 11 October 2021.

Where will the RCB vs KKR match take place?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the RCB vs KKR match start?

The RCB vs KKR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs KKR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

Updated Date: October 11, 2021 23:33:30 IST

