Highlights, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 8 wickets, seal three-match series

Toss: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent Zimbabwe in to bat in the second Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan kept the same line-up that won the first match by six wickets at the same venue on Saturday.

Zimbabwe left out Tendai Chatara to bring in another fast bowler Donald Tiripano for the only change from the last game.

The final match is on Tuesday, also in Rawalpindi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

