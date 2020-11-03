Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 03 November, 2020

03 November, 2020
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

278/6 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Pakistan

Pakistan

278/9 (50.0 ov)

Zimbabwe tied with Pakistan (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Zimbabwe Pakistan
278/6 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.56 278/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.56

Match Ended

Zimbabwe tied with Pakistan (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 2 wickets)

Mohammad Hasnain - 3

Muhammad Musa - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Muhammad Musa not out 9 3 2 0
Mohammad Hasnain not out 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Blessing Muzarabani 10 1 49 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 266/9 (49)

12 (12) R/R: 12

Babar Azam (C) 125(125) S.R (100)

c Brendan Taylor b Blessing Muzarabani

Highlights, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win Super Over after match ends in tie

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 3rd, 2020
  • 20:37:38 IST

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final one-day international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe, seeking to avoid a 3-0 clean sweep, brought in fast bowler Donald Tiripano in place of Carl Mumba to bolster their pace attack.

Pakistan, who won the first two matches by 26 runs and six wickets at the same venue, brought in batsman Khushdil Shah, pacemen Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz, and opener Fakhar Zaman in four changes.

They replaced Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf and Abid Ali from Sunday's game.

The 25-year-old Khushdil is making his ODI debut.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Musa Khan

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: November 03, 2020 20:37:38 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to miss opening ODI due to leg injury
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to miss opening ODI due to leg injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that Shadab Khan had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha says team well prepared to take on hosts despite lack of international cricket
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha says team well prepared to take on hosts despite lack of international cricket

While Pakistan played a long series in England recently, Zimbabwe resume their international commitments after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam and Co aim to sweep ODI series; Chamu Chibhabha hopeful for giving tough fight
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Babar Azam and Co aim to sweep ODI series; Chamu Chibhabha hopeful for giving tough fight

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has set their sights on sweeping Zimbabwe in the one-day international series that opens their World Cup Super League campaigns from Friday.