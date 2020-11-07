Highlights, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 6 wickets

1st T20I Toss update: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, who lost the preceding one-day series 2-1, have never won a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in 11 attempts.

Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who died last year.

The other two T20Is will also be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

