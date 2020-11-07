Highlights, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 6 wickets

|Zimbabwe
|Pakistan
|156/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.80
|157/4 (18.5 ov) - R/R 8.33
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Khushdil Shah
|not out
|5
|4
|1
|0
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Blessing Muzarabani
|3.5
|0
|26
|2
|Tendai Chatara
|3
|0
|25
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 156/4 (18.2)
|
1 (1) R/R: 2
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 0(3)
Khushdil Shah 0(0)
|
Mohammad Hafeez 36(32) S.R (112.5)
b Blessing Muzarabani
1st T20I Toss update: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
Zimbabwe, who lost the preceding one-day series 2-1, have never won a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in 11 attempts.
Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who died last year.
The other two T20Is will also be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)
With inputs from AFP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Azam proved yet again why he is one of the top batsmen in white-ball cricket with an attractive 55-ball 82 to anchor Pakistan's chase of a modest 157-run target in 18.5 overs.
The incident took place in the 11th over when Wahab started his over in the Zimbabwe innings and umpires Aleem Dar and Asia Yaqoob spotted the indiscretion and asked Wahab to leave the ball on the ground.
Muzarabani returned with figures of 5 for 49 in the home side's run-chase and then took two more wickets in the super over in which Pakistan could only manage two runs.