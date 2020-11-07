Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 November, 2020

07 November, 2020
Starts 16:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

156/6 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

157/4 (18.5 ov)

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets

Zimbabwe Pakistan
156/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.80 157/4 (18.5 ov) - R/R 8.33

Match Ended

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 0

Khushdil Shah - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Khushdil Shah not out 5 4 1 0
Mohammad Rizwan (W) not out 0 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Blessing Muzarabani 3.5 0 26 2
Tendai Chatara 3 0 25 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 156/4 (18.2)

1 (1) R/R: 2

Mohammad Hafeez 36(32) S.R (112.5)

b Blessing Muzarabani

Highlights, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 1st T20I Cricket Match at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 6 wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 7th, 2020
  • 19:51:06 IST

1st T20I Toss update: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, who lost the preceding one-day series 2-1, have never won a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in 11 attempts.

Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who died last year.

The other two T20Is will also be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: November 07, 2020 19:51:06 IST

