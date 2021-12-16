Highlights, Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I in Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts sweep series with 7-wicket win

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd T20I Preview: Depleted West Indies won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the third and final Twenty20 on Thursday.

Three more West Indies cricketers — raising the player total to six — tested positive for the coronavirus but the team decided to complete the Twenty20 series. The fate of the one-day international series starting on Saturday, however, was in doubt.

ODI skipper Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and allrounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Akshai Mansingh returned positives in the latest round of testing on Thursday. That increased the positive cases in the West Indies camp to nine.

Players Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers along with a support staffer were already in isolation in Karachi after becoming infected before the T20 series began on Monday.

West Indies, left with only 14 players to choose from, made two enforced changes: Darren Bravo replaced opening batter Hope and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was awarded his debut in place of Hosein.

Pakistan, leading the series 2-0, rested Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf to test its bench strength of fast bowlers, bringing in Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Gudakesh Motie