Highlights, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Abid Ali, Babar Azam tons impress hosts in drawn contest

Catch all the live updates from the Day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 15, 2019 17:07:49 IST

Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka

308/6
Overs
97.0
R/R
3.18
Fours
41
Sixes
1
Extras
15
252/2
Overs
70.0
R/R
3.6
Fours
29
Sixes
0
Extras
5

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: The fourth day of the opening test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled on Saturday due to rain and a wet outfield.

The two-match series marks Pakistan’s first tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.The weather-hit
opening match has not had full play on any of the four days and not even one innings has been completed since tourists Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.

Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva will hope play will resume on the final day to allow him to score the 13 more runs he needs to complete his sixth hundred in tests.

Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end with the touring side on 282 for six wickets.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

