Highlights, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Abid Ali, Babar Azam tons impress hosts in drawn contest
Catch all the live updates from the Day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka
Day 4 report: The fourth day of the opening test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled on Saturday due to rain and a wet outfield.
The two-match series marks Pakistan’s first tests on home soil since a militant attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.The weather-hit
opening match has not had full play on any of the four days and not even one innings has been completed since tourists Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.
Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva will hope play will resume on the final day to allow him to score the 13 more runs he needs to complete his sixth hundred in tests.
Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end with the touring side on 282 for six wickets.
Updated Date:
Dec 15, 2019 17:07:49 IST
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Rawalpindi: Play called off without a ball being bowled
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Rawalpindi: Rain, bad light disrupts most of second day
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test at Rawalpindi, Day 3 full cricket score: Play called off after 5.2 overs bowled