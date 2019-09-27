Highlights, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Karachi: Match abandoned without a ball bowled
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the first one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on our live blog.
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs NEP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs GUJ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BEN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs BIH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs KAR Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs SAU Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs CHH Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs SIK Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs PUD Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 JK Vs RAJ Jammu and Kashmir beat Rajasthan by 55 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 18 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs UTT Uttarakhand beat Assam by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs JPNW China Women beat Japan Women by 5 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 ZIM Vs NEP Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN vs NEP - Sep 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 30th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MIZ - Sep 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH vs HP - Sep 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR vs PUN - Sep 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi at UNGA: By focusing on multilateralism and global issues, PM honoured sanctity of the forum, unlike Imran Khan
-
Kerala's LDF clinches rare win in Pala bypoll; Congress, BJP vote share decreases, but experts warn against drawing conclusions
-
India exercises right to reply at UN after Imran Khan's speech, says Pakistan PM's threat of nuclear war qualifies as 'brinksmanship'
-
Bigg Boss 13: Production designer Omung Kumar introduces 'BB Museum', conducts tour of the vibrant house
-
RBI move caused lot of harm to depositors; could have managed the situation better, says suspended PMC Bank MD
-
Donald Trump impeachment: Whistleblower who exposed US president's Ukraine call is a CIA officer, claim sources
-
LaLiga, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview: After youngsters steal limelight in midweek, focus on keeping momentum in derby
-
Of Devapriya Roy’s Friends from College, bridges to the past, and second-hand nostalgia
-
Following a good monsoon after years, Thar desert blooms in Pakistan’s Sindh province
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: Incessant rain threatened the first day-night international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday, the first in Karachi for 10 years.
The pitch and its adjoining areas were covered as the scheduled toss at 2:30 pm (0930 GMT) was delayed with both teams inside their dressing rooms.
Karachi has not hosted a one-day international since January 2009 when Sri Lanka played two back-to-back matches at the National Stadium.
But in March of that year, during the same tour, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked in Lahore -- forcing the suspension of international cricket in Pakistan.
Pakistan, forced to play home matches in the neutral venues of the United Arab Emirates, convinced Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to send their team, assuring them of stringent security with 2,000 personnel guarding the teams around the hotel and stadium.
Ten top Sri Lankan players, including their ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and former captains Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, withdrew from the tour.
The tour was stalled after SLC received threats of possible terror attacks on their team in Pakistan before getting the all-clear last week.
The remaining two ODIs will be played in Karachi on Sunday and Wednesday.
Sri Lanka will also play three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Sep 28, 2019 13:17:15 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Karachi's wait for ODI return continues after series opener gets washed out without a ball bowled
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sarfaraz Ahmed requests local fans to become part of 'history' ahead of ODI series in Karachi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hosts head coach Misbah-ul-Haq hopes more teams will tour his country and help in reviving international cricket