Highlights, Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 in Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Hosts reach 145-3

|Pakistan
|South Africa
|145/3 (58.0 ov) - R/R 2.5
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|77
|125
|12
|0
|Fawad Alam
|Batting
|42
|138
|5
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kagiso Rabada
|13
|1
|36
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 22/3 (14.5)
|
123 (123) R/R: 2.82
Babar Azam (C) 77(123)
Fawad Alam 42(138)
|
Abid Ali 6(43) S.R (13.95)
c Aiden Markram b Anrich Nortje
Toss Report, 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi, kept the same eleven, going with two spinners and three pace bowlers.
South Africa brought in pace-bowling allrounder Wiaan Mulder in place of fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, in a bid to strengthen their batting.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)
With inputs from AFP
Rabada, who last played a Test match in January 2020 against England and was injured after playing in a T20 against the same side last November, said he enjoys most the challenge of playing Test cricket.
Pakistan selectors had initially announced 20 players for the two-Test series but trimmed the squad to 17 for the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Pakistan, needing 88 for victory, lost openers Abid Ali, Imran Butt and Babar Azam for a total of 52 runs before achieving the target in 22.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.