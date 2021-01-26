Highlights, Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts crumble to 33/4 at stumps

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st Test preview: Babar Azam will be making his Test captaincy debut when hosts Pakistan take on South Africa in the first of the two Tests on 26th January. Babar will lead an inexperienced 20-man squad with nine players yet to play a Test. After the Tests, the two sides will also square off in three T20Is.

Notably, Pakistan are hosting the Proteas for the first time in more than 13 years in their country. International cricket in the Asian country was suspended following a terrorist attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009.

The visitors will be completely new to Pakistan’s conditions and skipper Quinton de Kock sounded a word of caution before the opening Test. "Our biggest challenge would be the conditions that we could face because they are unknown to us," he said.

As is generally the case with subcontinent tracks, spin is expected to play a huge role in the series.

Teams (from)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

