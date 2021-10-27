Highlights, Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by five wickets

That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed the coverage. Until next time, goodbye and take care.
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|134/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.7
|135/5 (18.4 ov) - R/R 7.23
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shoaib Malik
|not out
|26
|20
|2
|1
|Asif Ali
|not out
|27
|12
|1
|3
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mitchell Santner
|4
|0
|33
|1
|Trent Boult
|3.4
|0
|29
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 87/5 (14.5)
|
48 (48) R/R: 12.52
Shoaib Malik 20(11)
Asif Ali 27(12)
|
Imad Wasim 11(12) S.R (91.66)
lbw b Trent Boult
Haris Rauf is named the Man of the Match for his excellent figures of 4/22.
Pakistan have won each of their last 13 T20Is that they have played in UAE.#NZvsPAK #T20WorldCup— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 26, 2021
That's EXACTLY the innings Asif Ali was selected to play. Gotta love it when a plan comes together #PAKvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/svNBQ3zkB8— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 26, 2021
Pakistan's three golden boys set up the win on Sunday: Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen. Tonight it was three of the players who split opinion the most: Rauf, Asif Ali and Malik. Surely now favourites for the T20 World Cup?— Matt Roller (@mroller98) October 26, 2021
Pakistan win by 5 wickets. Ali drives it through extra cover to hit the winning runs. 2 wins in 2 matches for Pakistan.
Malik goes for a heave but gets an inside edge to the leg side for a single off the first ball of the penultimate over. Asif Ali is again attended to by the physio after he's hit on the helmet in the last over. There is a long break. Ali then looks to flick one but misses. DOT ball. Boult then drops it short, Ali hammers the pull over deeep mid-wicket to hit the hammer blow. With just 2 needed off 9, Ali drives one through covers for a couple to win it for Pakistan as the crowd goes wild.
SIX! Pakistan get closer. Ali smashes a pull over deep mid-wicket. 2 needed off 9.
After 18 overs,Pakistan 126/5 ( Shoaib Malik 25 , Asif Ali 19)
A brilliant last couple of overs for Pakistan. They have turned the match around. Asif Ali has made an instant impact. He belts a couple of sixes off Southee slower balls. Southee though bounces back well to bowl four dot balls to end the over. He hits the helmet as well and there is a review lost as well.
Malik then takes over from Ali and cracks one through backward point for a four. After a quick two he smashes one over the sightscreen for a six. Three runs off the last three balls make it 15 off the over. 28 runs off the last two overs. 9 needed off 12 balls.
SIX! Malik charges and hammers it straight down the ground, off Santner. 12 needed off 15.
SIXES! Asif Ali smashes it over long off, off a slower ball from Southee. The next one is slower again from Southee, Asif Ali waits and hammers it over long on for consecutive sixes.
OUT! Boult traps Wasim LBW. Length delivery outside off, nips back in a touch. Wasim goes for the audacious reverse lap. Misses and gets hit on the pads. The umpire lifts the finger on the appeal.
OUT! Another wicket for NZ as Sodhi traps Rizwan LBW! Length delivery on middle, it goes straight on. Rizwan goes back and looks to whip it to the leg side but misses and gets hit right in front. Rizwan doesn't opt for a review and rightly so.
OUT! WHAT A CATCH FROM Conway. Hafeez charges and hits one flat wide of long off. Conway at long off charges to his left, dives full length and plucks it out of thin air.
OUT! Brilliant review from NZ. Sodhi sends back Zaman. It's a length delivery on middle, spinning back in a touch. Zaman goes back and looks to defend but gets his on the pads first and then bat. They all go up in an appeal for an LBW but the umpire says no. NZ opt for a review and replays show it was hitting the stumps. THREE REDS.
OUT! Southee Strikes. Good length delivery on middle, it's the slower one from Southee. Babar stays in his crease and goes for a swing across the line but misses. The ball shatters the timber.
OUT! Shaheen sends back Seifert. It's the slower one, full on middle and leg, Seifert goes for a wild swing, ends up getting a top edge to point where the fielder makes no mistake.
OUT! Rauf gets the second wicket in the over. It's a touch short and slower from Rauf, Phillips goes for a pull, doesn't connect it off the middle, Hasan Ali ade deep mid-wicket dives forward and pouches a very good catch.
OUT! Rauf gets his second wicket. Good length delivery outside off, a touch slower. Conway looks to heave across the line, doesn't get it off the middle, ends up helping it straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder.
OUT! Brilliant bit of fielding from Hasan Ali. Williamson looks to smash a back of a length delivery to the off side but doesn't connect it well, he sets off, Hasan Ali the bowler, charges to his left picks up the ball and scores the direct hit at the striker's end as Williamson is sent back. Replays show Williamson was short.
OUT! Hafeez strikes first ball. NeeshaM holes out to deep mid-wicket. He looks to heave across the line but doesn't connect it off the middle. Fakhar Zaman on the deep mid-wicket fence moves to his left and takes a good catch. Neesham promotion doesn't work for NZ
OUT! Imad gets his man. Mitchell had hit a six off the previous ball. It was outside off. This time Imad bowls stump to stump, Mitchell looks to loft it over long on, doesn't connect it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.
OUT! Rauf strikes in his first over. It's fast and follows Guptill as he gives himself room, Guptill goes for a wild swing but misses, the ball brushes his thigh pad and disturbs the stumps.
Live Score Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Boult is back on. After just one run off the first three balls, Wasim smashes one over extra cover. But Boult hits back hard trapping Wasim LBW the next ball. Asif Ali starts off in style guiding one past backward point for a four. 9 runs and a wicket off the Boult over.
Sodhi bowls the next over. He gives away just two singles off the first four balls but then Malik charges and whacks one to long on for a powerful four. He goes for a slog sweep off the next ball but misses. They run through for a leg bye. Pakistan need 44 off 30 balls.
Preview: After their historic victory over India on Sunday that broke their World Cup jinx against their neighbours and arch-rivals, Pakistan gear up for another historic contest on Tuesday when they take on New Zealand in their second game of the T20 World Cup.
For New Zealand, who had reached the semis in the last edition of the tournament five years earlier before losing to England, this will be their first match of their campaign. They had earlier lost both their warmup matches against Australia and England, but are nevertheless a force to be reckoned with and are counted among the sides likely to finish among the last four.
The Black Caps, however, will be up against an emotionally-charged and upbeat Pakistan side on Tuesday, a side that enters the mega event carrying with them the disappointment and frustration of the pullouts staged by New Zealand and England from their scheduled tours of Pakistan.
New Zealand had arrived in Pakistan for the first time since 2003, but their limited-overs tour came to an abrupt end just minutes before the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi, with their security officials citing a threat though they never quite disclosed the details.
England, who were supposed to send their men's and women's team just before the T20 World Cup, followed suit not long after, though they cited player workload as their reason instead of security concerns.
Having already beaten India, Pakistan will now hope to channel their frustration and anger caused by the last-minute cancellations into their performance on the field, and will hope to maintain the same clinical approach that helped them thrash the Men in Blue by 10 wickets on on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match:
When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?
The match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on 26 October 2021.
What is the venue for the Pakistan vs New Zealand match?
The match will take place at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs New Zealand match
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee,
