|Pakistan
|New Zealand
|317/5 (90.0 ov) - R/R 3.52
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|161
|277
|15
|1
|Agha Salman
|Batting
|3
|16
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ajaz Patel
|27
|3
|91
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 306/5 (85.3)
|
11 (11) R/R: 2.44
Babar Azam (C) 8(11)
Agha Salman 3(16)
|
Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) 86(153) S.R (56.2)
c Daryl Mitchell b Ajaz Patel
Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates, Scorecard and Commentary on Firstpost.
Toss news: Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in Karachi.
The hosts recently lost the home Test series against England 3-0 and will be looking to get back to winning ways. It’s also important because their chances of playing in the World Test Championship final now hang by a thread.
The New Zealand Test side is being led by pacer Tim Southee after Kane Williamson stepped down from the post.
All matches of the series, two Tests and three ODIs, will be played in Karachi.
Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza
New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel
The current 15-man New Zealand squad is led by veteran fast bowler Tim Southee and they will begin the tour with the first Test in Karachi from Monday.
The changes come after Pakistan suffered a first-ever 3-0 home Test whitewash at the hands of England in a series that ended on Tuesday.
Afridi made the changes to the Pakistan squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand hours after being appointed the interim chief selector in the Najam Sethi-led PCB.