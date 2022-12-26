Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Highlights, Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 317/5 at close of play

Cricket

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Pakistan Vs New Zealand At National Stadium, Karachi, 26 December, 2022

26 December, 2022
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Stumps
Pakistan

Pakistan

317/5 (90.0 ov)

1st Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Pakistan New Zealand
317/5 (90.0 ov) - R/R 3.52

Stumps

Babar Azam (C) - 8

Agha Salman - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Babar Azam (C) Batting 161 277 15 1
Agha Salman Batting 3 16 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ajaz Patel 27 3 91 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 306/5 (85.3)

11 (11) R/R: 2.44

Agha Salman 3(16)

Sarfaraz Ahmed (W) 86(153) S.R (56.2)

c Daryl Mitchell b Ajaz Patel

Highlights, Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 317/5 at close of play

Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates, Scorecard and Commentary on Firstpost.

Highlights, Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 317/5 at close of play

PAK vs NZ Live Score Updates 1st Test. AP

Toss news: Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in Karachi.

The hosts recently lost the home Test series against England 3-0 and will be looking to get back to winning ways. It’s also important because their chances of playing in the World Test Championship final now hang by a thread.

The New Zealand Test side is being led by pacer Tim Southee after Kane Williamson stepped down from the post.

All matches of the series, two Tests and three ODIs, will be played in Karachi.

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza

New Zealand playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 18:16:58 IST

