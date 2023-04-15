Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Highlights, Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore: Pakistan win by 88 runs

Pakistan bowled New Zealand out for 94 after setting them 183 to win in the first T20I at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

New Zealand's Tom Latham and Pakistan's Babar Azam pose with the T20I series trophy. Twitter @ICC

Pakistan Vs New Zealand At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 14 April, 2023

14 April, 2023
Starts 21:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

182/10 (19.5 ov)

1st T20I
New Zealand

New Zealand

94/10 (15.3 ov)

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 88 runs

Toss update: Captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Lahore on Friday, his 100th appearance for Pakistan in the 20-over format.

Azam is the third Pakistani to play 100 or more T20 matches, behind Shoaib Malik (124) and Mohammad Hafeez (119).

Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf return after they were rested in the 2-1 series defeat to Afghanistan in Sharjah last month.

New Zealand are missing eight key players who are taking part in the Indian Premier League and will be skippered by Tom Latham.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Faisal Afridi (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Ali Naqvi (PAK)

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 02:56:33 IST

