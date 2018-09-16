Highlights, Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018, Full Cricket Score, Match 2 at Dubai: Pakistan win by 8 wickets
Follow all the live updates of the second match of the Asia Cup between Pakistan and Hong Kong.
Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
1st match report: Bangladesh outclassed Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup cricket tournament on Saturday.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath.
Electing to bat first, Bangladesh rode Mushfiqur Rahim's career-best score of 144 runs to post what eventually turned out be a pretty competitive total of 261 in 49.3 overs.
Chasing what should have been an achievable target, the Sri Lankan chase never really gained any momentum and they were dismissed for 124 runs in 35.2 overs.
In the second match of the tournament, Pakistan take on underdogs before the much-anticipated clash against India.
Brief scores: Bangladesh: 261 in 49.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 144, Mohammad Mithun 63; Lasith Malinga 4/23) vs Sri Lanka: 124 in 35.2 overs (Mustafizur Rahman 2/20, Mehidy Hasan 2/21, Mashrafe Mortaza 2/25).
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 16, 2018
