ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Highlights, Pakistan vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by 14 runs, snap losing run

Date: Monday, 03 June, 2019 23:48 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6 Match Result Pakistan beat England by 14 runs

348/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.96
Fours
29
Sixes
6
Extras
20
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hassan Ali not out 10 5 0 1
Shadab Khan not out 10 4 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 8 1 71 3
Jofra Archer 10 0 79 0
334/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.68
Fours
31
Sixes
5
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Adil Rashid not out 3 4 0 0
Mark Wood not out 10 6 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shadab Khan 10 0 63 2
Mohammad Amir 10 0 67 2

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • The Men's cricket World Cup has woken from its slumber. And how. All it needed was couple of matches from Pakistan. Belief must be restored in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and everywhere else where a Pakistani fan resides. Sarfaraz and Mickey Arthur never seemed to have lost hope. 


    It has been a long day at work but thoroughly enjoyable. Hope you liked our coverage and will be hoping to see you guys tomorrow for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Until then it is sayonara. 

  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    And that's it Pakistan are back in the World Cup. After the shocking and terrible display against West Indies, Pakistan have come back and showed the cricketing world that there is life, ability and skill in this team. Beating the favourites England will certainly raise a few eyebrows and make people sit up and take notice of Sarfaraz's team. Most importantly the win should boost the confidence of a team that had lost their last 11 ODIs 

  • Decisive performance by the Pakistani bowlers

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: I think it's a great team effort. First credit goes to the batsmen. Imam, Fakhar, Hafeez bhai... You have to stay on the crease, and the way the openers did the job for us helped Pakistan score 350 (348/8). We started with Shadab because we thought they (England openers) aren't good against spin. Fielders are a very important part. Today we fielded and bowled better. Alhamdullihah Pakistan won the match today. We get a lot of confidence from this win today. In future, we'll be playing better cricket. It's a relief for us. It's not easy to lose 11 matches in a row. 

  • Morgan: A very good game of cricket, but extremely disappointing that we’re on the losing end, particularly when it’s so tight. Trent Bridge is a very high-scoring ground and we felt 350 was without our grasp. Losing early wickets was not ideal, but Joe and Jos kept us in the game for a long time.I thought we were outfielded today, and that was probably the difference between the sides. It was way below par and probably cost us 15-20 runs. Pakistan bowled well and deserved to win; the difference was probably the fielding, like I said. I don’t think it’s a blip – all round today we weren’t that bad. I don’t think any sides will go unbeaten and it’s going to be an extremely competitive tournament.

  • Hafeez: Everyone was believing we can do this. We were not winning the crucial stages of the game (before). Everyone chipped in today's game. We were very confident, practised very well yesterday. Total team effort I believe. I was just trying to play my natural shots. Wanted to put pressure straightaway. Whenever we come to UK, we always have good support. This win will definitely boost our confidence. 

  • Mohammad Hafeez is the Man of the Match for his 62-ball 84 as well as contributions on the field and with the ball! 

  • Pakistan's cricket is a slap in the face of logic

  • Pakistan beat England by 14 runs to beat hosts and tournament favourites England

    This is Pakistan cricket at its best. One day down in the dumps – losing to lower ranked West Indies – and then in couple of days time – right on the top of the world –  taking down the top ranked team in their own backyard.

    Fabulous show with the bat and then solid display with the ball, holding their nerve in crunch situations as they restricted England's formidable batting line up 14 runs short of what they got.

    After 50 overs,England 334/9 ( Adil Rashid 3 , Mark Wood 10)

    Wahab, who knows the result is now a mere formality bowls with a shorter run up, slides one on Wood's chest, who is able to work it around the corner past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary but that doesn't stop Pakistan from celebrating and collecting first points of the tournament. They snap their losing streak that extended for 11 games in ODIs.

  • FOUR! Mark Wood is able to connect one. He picks the full toss and smashes it to cover fence.

  • After 49 overs,England 324/9 ( Adil Rashid 2 , Mark Wood 1)

    Pakistan has done it. This is not an official word but you could trust me here. England need 25 from Wahab’s final over. Amir gets the wicket of Archer and Eoin Morgan's glum expression at the balcony tells you the story.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jofra Archer is only able to slice a wide delivery outisde off stump to Wahab Riaz, who runs in from third man and takes a fantastic low catch. He is pumped. Pakistan is on fire and England are all but out of the contest. Jofra's miserable day comes to an end.

    Jofra Archer c Riaz b Amir 1(2)

  • After 48 overs,England 320/8 ( Jofra Archer 0 , )

    Woakes slices the first ball of the over in the air on the offside as Asif Ali from sweeper cover comes running in. Puts in the dive but can't cling on to the catch. Woakes comes back for the second. Wahab follows it up with a pinpoint yorker. He smacks him for a six before Riaz turns backs to over the wicket and removes Moeen Ali and Woakes off consecutive deliveries. England need 29 off 12 balls with two wickets in hand.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Stupendous stuff from Wahab! Short and quick delivery that rises on Woakes. He was trying to guide it towards third man but gets a feather to Sarfaraz. What an over.

    Woakes c Sarfaraz b Riaz 21(14) 

  • OUT! It is the slower bouncer from Wahab Riaz that brings Sarfaraz's downfall. Wahab digs it short outside off and Moeen was looking to ramp it to third man, but with no pace on the ball he could only balloon it to point

    Moeen Ali c Fakhar Zaman b Riaz 19(20)

  • SIX! Jeez! That's an incredible hit from Chris Woakes. Backs away a touch and strikes Wahab Riaz inside out over long off for a maximum. Cricketers these days!! Knew Riaz was aiming for the blockhole so moved away and lifted it over.

  • After 47 overs,England 311/6 ( Moeen Ali 19 , Chris Woakes 12)

    Woakes providing some much-needed impetus for England. The over starts with a couple of twos. First a drive to long off and then Woakes skying it over covers evading couple of fielders for two more. Finds the fence via an edge to third man. Amir slides two wides outside off of which one was a very tight call but given in England's favour. Moeen too finds the fence off the final ball. Reduce 15 runs from England's total. They need 38 off 18 balls.

  • FOUR! Finally England collect a boundary. Short of a length outside off and Woakes goes for the cut, gets a thick edge through the vacant first slip for a boundary. Doesn't matter how they come at this stage.

  • After 46 overs,England 296/6 ( Moeen Ali 15 , Chris Woakes 4)

    Moeen Ali is late on the pull to Hassan Ali's short delivery, who almost ends up gloving it to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Three singles off the first three balls off Hassan Ali's last over. Just when you think it cannot go worse for England, Hassan Ali gets two dot balls in a row as Moeen fails to connect bat to ball. A fumble allows an extra run off the final ball. Only five runs from the over. England need 53 off 24 balls.

  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    What a great game of cricket this has been. It's swung one way then the other. Mohammad Amir has been called a big-match player and boy did Pakistan need that timely wicket of Buttler. A mention too for Shadab Khan who was exellent with the ball today and should really have had better figures with better support from his team-mates in the field. Pakistan revitalised now after looking a bit flat in the field.

  • After 45 overs,England 291/6 ( Moeen Ali 12 , Chris Woakes 2)

    Buttler's incredible knock is brought to screeching halt by the wits of Mohammed Amir, throwing the game open once again. In fact Pakistan now in pole position to grab to points and announce themselves at the World Cup. Chris Woakes has come out to bat. England need 58 off 30 balls. They need boundaries that have not come regularly in last half hour or so.

    Full Scorecard

  • Twist in the tale

  • OUT! Uh-oh! Buttler gone! Mohammad Amir keeps it wide of off, Buttler looks to guide it past point, gets a thick edge that flies to short third man. It was the slower ball from Amir too that bounces slightly more than expected. What a massive wicket from Amir!

    Buttler c Riaz b Amir 103(76) 

  • Jos Buttler brings up his century off 75 balls!

    Extra ordinary player this Jos Buttler! He drives it with powerfully, just evading the diving mid off fielder. Super knock from a freak of a batsman. Can he pull off a special victory for his team?

    Full Scorecard

    One. Two. One. Three. Two. one.

    Still no boundaries for England. Buttler almost ended up dragging onto his stumps as inside edges to fine leg for a couple. Moeen Ali squeezes out a full ball that sneaks through covers and mid off. Wahab does exceptionally well to save a run for his time. Amazing effort from the fast bowler, who has send down eight overs at full throttle.  Buttler is batting on 99. England need 65 off36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

    Shadab Khan is brought on for his final over. Can he turn the game in Pakistan's favour? Well, there is no conclusive answer available that can be concurred as he finishes his spell with six runs from it. He has done his bit over to the quicks he says. Pakistan need to defend 75 off 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • This is why every opportunity counts

  • After 42 overs,England 268/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 89 , Moeen Ali 5)

    Hassan Ali is called back into the attack. Buttler starts the over with a brace of the first ball. Moeen Ali has quite hit his straps. He is able to get to the other end with a single off the penultimate delivery. Buttler works out a single off a misdirected yorker to fine leg. Five from it. Buttler will keep strike. England now need 81 off 48 balls. Just a little over 10 runs an over.

  • After 41 overs,England 263/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 85 , Moeen Ali 4)

    Top class stuff from the young Pakistani wrist-spinner. Shadab tossed one to Moeen Ali, probably a wrong'un that Moeen wanted to flick it away on the leg side, he closes the face of the blade and gets a leading edge that flies to Sarfaraz, who isn't able to hang on. He might have been unsighted for a bit but will go down as a chance. Albeit a very tough one. There was big deflection and Mo also left his crease but Sarfaraz wasn't able to collect the ball and effect the stumping. Five singles from the over. ENG need 86 off 54 balls.

    Full Scorecard

    Riaz starts the over with a short ball that is called wide for height. Buttler skims one through covers as England now require under 100 runs. Another over from Riaz that has produced 10 runs. England now require 91 off 60 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! How good is the timing on that one!? Another classy shot from Buttler. Ooof! Riaz pitches it across outside off and Buttler lets those hands run through. Races away to cover fence.

  • After 39 overs,England 248/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 75 , Moeen Ali 0)
     

    Just when the match was slipping away from Pakistan's grasp, they strike back. Shadab Khan's return to the bowling crease has produced a wicket. Joe Root couldn't believe he carved it straight to Mohammad Hafeez at short third man. Moeen Ali comes out at number 7. England need 101 off 66 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! There is the wicket Pakistan were looking for. Shadab Khan is the man for Pakistan. It was a flat delivery way outside off and Root was looking to slice it past backward point, but gets it a little too fine. Straight to the short third man fielder, who is positioned very wide. Root cannot believe it but after a scintillating innings, he is dismissed. What a time to get a wicket for Pakistan.

    Root c Hafeez b Shadab Khan 107(104) 

  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    England fans start chanting "You're not singing any more" to the Pakistani fans at Trent Bridge who are very subdued. A beautiful innings from Joe Root as Babar Azam learns the hard way that you've got to take every chance presented by a world-class batsman. Some heads bowed, shoulders drooped and scratching of heads from the Pakistanis in the field. They need an inspired spell now. 

     

  • After 38 overs,England 246/4 ( Joe Root 105 , Jos Buttler (W) 75)

    Joe Root raises his 15th ODI century as he dabs the ball on the off side for a single. Follows it up with a boundary. Wahab Riaz's seventh over costs 10 runs. England now require 103 off 72 balls.

  • FOUR! Nicely done by Joe Root. Gets behind the line of the ball that is angled across by Wahab Riaz and carves it to point boundary

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most tons for England in international cricket:

    38 - Alastair Cook
    32 - Kevin Pietersen 
    31 - Joe Root*

    Most centuries for England while chasing in ODIs:

    6 - Jason Roy
    6 - Marcus Trescothick 
    6 - JOE ROOT*

  • Joe Root smashes 15th ODI century

    Joe Root becomes the first batsman to slam a century off Cricket World Cup 2019. He has paced his innings so nicely. Got a life when he was batting on 9 when Babar Azam dropped him on 9, but he has taken it in his stride and never looked back. Top knock but work still remaining. The crowd lets out huge cheer in the form of  'Roooooooooot' as he acknowledges the appreciation 

    Full Scorecard

    Much better second over from Amir off his second spell. Giving away only five singles with Root moving to 99. Partnership is worth 118, England need 113, Pakistan desperately hope for a wicket.

    Full Scorecard

    We are in for a breathtaking last one hour. After a slightly dull start to the tournament from specatators persepective, this has lit up the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Root closes in on a hundred with a boundary of the last ball of the over. Buttler survives an optimistic leg before shout. Ten came from it. England need 118 off 84 balls.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Sarfaraz turns to strike bowler, Mohammad Amir, who runs in to bowl his sixth over. He is hit for consecutive boundaries from a rampaging Jos Buttler. The partnership jets past the 100-run mark. England need 128 off 90 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Word of advice

  • FOUR! Not the smartest choice of deliveries from Mohammad Amir. It is the off cutter that is pitched up and Buttler goes after it. Slamming it over the infield to wide long off.

  • FOUR! Wow! That is as good a shot as any! Oh, Jos Buttler. Just on the fourth stump line and Buttler lets the ball arrive before slicing it through point. Skids off the surface.

  • After 34 overs,England 211/4 ( Joe Root 90 , Jos Buttler (W) 57)

    What those 10 overs between Hafeez and Malik did was apart from leaking 53 runs for two wickets (exceptional for the sixth bowler), it has left ample of overs of the frontline bowlers for the backend. Hassan Ali comes in to bol his sixth and despite a very good upper cut from Root that yeilds two runs, only six runs are procured from the over. Root is batting on 90 – highest individual score in this edition so far – England need 138 runs off 96 balls. This has been a nice little period for Pakistan.

  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    Slowly but surely this match is slipping away from Pakistan. Root has been his usual self and just eased himself towards a century. Pakistan in my opinion made an error in that Shadab Khan should have been brought on when Buttler first came to the crease. Sarfaraz needs to rally his troops again as one or two heads are starting to drop. A few nails being bitten amongst the Pakistani fans inside Trent Bridge 

  • After 33 overs,England 205/4 ( Joe Root 86 , Jos Buttler (W) 55)

    Shadab Khan with flat zooters to Root and Buttler, gets away with a short and wide delivery outside off as Buttler cuts it to deep extra cover only for a sinlge. Root, too, can't find the sweet spot off the last ball, he underedges a square drive tamely for a single on the offside. Only four from it.

    ENG need 144 off 102 balls.

  • After 32 overs,England 201/4 ( Joe Root 84 , Jos Buttler (W) 53)

    Hassan Ali is able line up four dots to Joe Root after the drinks break. Couple of singles to end the over. Root gradually moving towards the first century of the tournament, but it won't be too radical to presume that Buttler could beat him to 100-run mark. If you are Pakistan fan then you would hope both don't get to three figures. As of now, good over for Pakistan. England need 148 off 108 balls.

  • Trent Bridge scenes...

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019

Tags : #Cricket World Cup 2019 #England #England cricket team #England vs Pakistan #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan #Live Coverage #Pakistan #Pakistan Cricket Team #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 England #World Cup 2019 Pakistan

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

