Pakistan beat England by 14 runs to beat hosts and tournament favourites England

This is Pakistan cricket at its best. One day down in the dumps – losing to lower ranked West Indies – and then in couple of days time – right on the top of the world – taking down the top ranked team in their own backyard.

Fabulous show with the bat and then solid display with the ball, holding their nerve in crunch situations as they restricted England's formidable batting line up 14 runs short of what they got.

After 50 overs,England 334/9 ( Adil Rashid 3 , Mark Wood 10)

Wahab, who knows the result is now a mere formality bowls with a shorter run up, slides one on Wood's chest, who is able to work it around the corner past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary but that doesn't stop Pakistan from celebrating and collecting first points of the tournament. They snap their losing streak that extended for 11 games in ODIs.