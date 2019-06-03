Auto Refresh
Highlights, Pakistan vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by 14 runs, snap losing run
Date: Monday, 03 June, 2019 23:48 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6 Match Result Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
Mohammad Hafeez is the Man of the Match for his 62-ball 84 as well as contributions on the field and with the ball!
Pakistan beat England by 14 runs to beat hosts and tournament favourites England
This is Pakistan cricket at its best. One day down in the dumps – losing to lower ranked West Indies – and then in couple of days time – right on the top of the world – taking down the top ranked team in their own backyard.
Fabulous show with the bat and then solid display with the ball, holding their nerve in crunch situations as they restricted England's formidable batting line up 14 runs short of what they got.
After 50 overs,England 334/9 ( Adil Rashid 3 , Mark Wood 10)
Wahab, who knows the result is now a mere formality bowls with a shorter run up, slides one on Wood's chest, who is able to work it around the corner past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary but that doesn't stop Pakistan from celebrating and collecting first points of the tournament. They snap their losing streak that extended for 11 games in ODIs.
OUT! Jofra Archer is only able to slice a wide delivery outisde off stump to Wahab Riaz, who runs in from third man and takes a fantastic low catch. He is pumped. Pakistan is on fire and England are all but out of the contest. Jofra's miserable day comes to an end.
Jofra Archer c Riaz b Amir 1(2)
OUT! Stupendous stuff from Wahab! Short and quick delivery that rises on Woakes. He was trying to guide it towards third man but gets a feather to Sarfaraz. What an over.
Woakes c Sarfaraz b Riaz 21(14)
OUT! It is the slower bouncer from Wahab Riaz that brings Sarfaraz's downfall. Wahab digs it short outside off and Moeen was looking to ramp it to third man, but with no pace on the ball he could only balloon it to point
Moeen Ali c Fakhar Zaman b Riaz 19(20)
OUT! Uh-oh! Buttler gone! Mohammad Amir keeps it wide of off, Buttler looks to guide it past point, gets a thick edge that flies to short third man. It was the slower ball from Amir too that bounces slightly more than expected. What a massive wicket from Amir!
Buttler c Riaz b Amir 103(76)
Jos Buttler brings up his century off 75 balls!
Extra ordinary player this Jos Buttler! He drives it with powerfully, just evading the diving mid off fielder. Super knock from a freak of a batsman. Can he pull off a special victory for his team?
OUT! There is the wicket Pakistan were looking for. Shadab Khan is the man for Pakistan. It was a flat delivery way outside off and Root was looking to slice it past backward point, but gets it a little too fine. Straight to the short third man fielder, who is positioned very wide. Root cannot believe it but after a scintillating innings, he is dismissed. What a time to get a wicket for Pakistan.
Root c Hafeez b Shadab Khan 107(104)
Joe Root smashes 15th ODI century
Joe Root becomes the first batsman to slam a century off Cricket World Cup 2019. He has paced his innings so nicely. Got a life when he was batting on 9 when Babar Azam dropped him on 9, but he has taken it in his stride and never looked back. Top knock but work still remaining. The crowd lets out huge cheer in the form of 'Roooooooooot' as he acknowledges the appreciation
FIFTY! Short ball from Shadab Khan and Buttler has pulled this off the backfoot. Has he got enough? Just about. The ball is just out of Asif Ali's grasp, who was in the air full stretch and seems to have landed awkwardly. He looks in some pain. But this has been an amazing knock from Buttler.
OUT! Another one! Sarfaraz's bowlers have answered their captain positively every time he has thrown the ball to them. Stokes was looking to scythe a straight delivery past point, but ends up edging it to Sarfaraz, who holds on to a fine catch. England slide further.
Stokes c Sarfaraz b Shoaib Malik 13(18)
FIFTY! Joe Root trudges to his half-century. He reaches there in 48 balls and after the iffy start, he has looked well in control for the second half of his innings. He must convert this for England to have a sure shot chance.
OUT! Mohammad Hafeez strikes! That's a big wicket for Pakistan. It goes on with the arm and Morgan has played all around the straight delivery. Once again just when England were forging a partnership, they have lost a wicket.
Morgan b Hafeez 9(18)
OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan! Wahab has his man! Good short delivery slanted across Bairstow, just outside the off stump and Bairstow has a feel for it. It looked like he probably wanted to steer it to third man. It was the effort ball from the fast bowler, who gets some extra purchase off the surface and Bairstow feathers it to Sarfaraz Khan.
Bairstow c Sarfaraz b Riaz 32(31)
OUT! Mentioned that Roy was wary against spin and he falls to a ridiculous stroke. Premeditated the sweep shot and Shadab pushed one straight. Roy misses to get it around the corner. It looked plumb and the Umpire has given it. Roy opts for a review after discussing it with Bairstow and the replays confirm that the ball was in line and no bat was involved and it would have crashed into the off stump. Early wicket for Pakistan. England lose Roy and the review.
Roy lbw b Shadab Khan 8(7)
FOUR! Heaved down the ground by Shadab off the last delivery, beating Roy at long on, as Pakistan finish on 348/8 at the end of 50 overs!
OUT! Morgan takes a safe catch after Shoaib gets a thick leading edge. The England skipper runs forward from cover to complete the catch. PAK 337/8
Malik c Morgan b Woakes 8(8)
OUT! Second wicket of the over for Woakes! Wahab tries to slog the ball out of the park, gets a thick leading edge, and Root ends up taking an easy catch at backward point. PAK 325/7
Wahab c Root b Woakes 4(2)
OUT! Fourth catch of the day for Chris Woakes, this time off his own bowling as Sarfaraz chips the ball up in the air while attempting an uppercut. PAK 319/6
Sarfaraz c and b Woakes 55(44)
OUT! Asif Ali's cameo comes to an end! He goes for a lofted drive, with the ball travelling over Bairstow at sweeper cover, requiring him to time his jump well in order to pull off the catch in the end. PAK 311/5
Asif c Bairstow b Wood 14(11)
FOUR! Sarfaraz Ahmed brings up his half-century in 40 balls, albeit getting to the milestone with the help of overthrows by Root from point. England's fielding, barring Woakes' efforts in the deep, has been below par today! PAK 311/4
OUT! Woakes is having a field day today, collecting his third catch down the ground! Hafeez departs 16 short of a century, perishing while attempting another glory shot down the ground, hitting it straight in the direction of the fielder. PAK 279/4
Hafeez c Woakes b Wood 84(62)
FOUR! Sarfaraz hooks a short ball from Woakes over mid on to bring up the fifty partnership with Hafeez as well as the team 250! As many as three fifty-plus stands so far in the innings, due to which Pakistan are in contention for a score in the range of 320-330 at the moment! PAK 251/3
FOUR! Fine way for Mohammad Hafeez to bring up his half century, pushing the ball down the ground, collecting a boundary thanks to pure timing. He takes just 39 deliveries to get to the milestone! PAK 210/3
OUT! Woakes does his bit in the outfield once again, as Babar Azam departs after a well-made half-century, perishing while trying to boost the scoring rate. Miscues the ball towards wide long on, where Woakes holds on safely to the ball. PAK 199/3
Babar c Woakes b Moeen 63(66)
One milestone follows the other. After the fifty partnership, Babar Azam completes his half-century, this being his 13th in ODIs! Brings up the milestone with a brace in the 28th over, this being a run-a-ball innings so far. PAK 164/2
Fifty partnership up between Babar and Hafeez for the third wicket, the milestone being completed by a wide from Archer, called for height. The pair have consumed 44 deliveries in the partnership so far. PAK 161/2
OUT! England continue to be sensational in the outfield! After Ben Stokes' one-handed blinder in the opening game, it is Chris Woakes' turn to dazzle on the field, taking a superb running catch at long off to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq, who departs six short of what would have been his sixth ODI fifty. PAK 111/2
Imam c Woakes b Moeen 44(58)
OUT! England finally get the breakthrough that they were looking for, thanks to Buttler's quick work behind the stumps! Fakhar's beaten for turn, loses his balance and his back foot is marginally short of the crease by the time the bails are disturbed. PAK 82/1
Fakhar st Buttler b Moeen 36(40)
FOUR! Fifty partnership up between the Pakistan openers! Imam plays a stylish flick wide of mid on to bring up the milestone! Shouts of "Pakistan Zindabad!" doing the rounds at Trent Bridge right now. PAK 53/0
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
One change for England: Mark Wood comes in place of Liam Plunkett.
Pakistan XI: Imam ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c,wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.
Two changes for Pakistan — Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali in place of Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim.
TOSS: England captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss, and opts to BOWL first
PITCH REPORT
"A venue where bowlers have historically struggled to defend. Square's very short. If you're batting from the pavilion end, you'll look to hit down," says Kumar Sangakkara.
"Very different pitch than the other day. Lot drier and harder. Batting paradise. Bowlers will struggle. Variations required. Win the toss, and you bat first," says Wasim Akram.
The Men's cricket World Cup has woken from its slumber. And how. All it needed was couple of matches from Pakistan. Belief must be restored in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and everywhere else where a Pakistani fan resides. Sarfaraz and Mickey Arthur never seemed to have lost hope.
It has been a long day at work but thoroughly enjoyable. Hope you liked our coverage and will be hoping to see you guys tomorrow for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Until then it is sayonara.
And that's it Pakistan are back in the World Cup. After the shocking and terrible display against West Indies, Pakistan have come back and showed the cricketing world that there is life, ability and skill in this team. Beating the favourites England will certainly raise a few eyebrows and make people sit up and take notice of Sarfaraz's team. Most importantly the win should boost the confidence of a team that had lost their last 11 ODIs
Decisive performance by the Pakistani bowlers
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: I think it's a great team effort. First credit goes to the batsmen. Imam, Fakhar, Hafeez bhai... You have to stay on the crease, and the way the openers did the job for us helped Pakistan score 350 (348/8). We started with Shadab because we thought they (England openers) aren't good against spin. Fielders are a very important part. Today we fielded and bowled better. Alhamdullihah Pakistan won the match today. We get a lot of confidence from this win today. In future, we'll be playing better cricket. It's a relief for us. It's not easy to lose 11 matches in a row.
Morgan: A very good game of cricket, but extremely disappointing that we’re on the losing end, particularly when it’s so tight. Trent Bridge is a very high-scoring ground and we felt 350 was without our grasp. Losing early wickets was not ideal, but Joe and Jos kept us in the game for a long time.I thought we were outfielded today, and that was probably the difference between the sides. It was way below par and probably cost us 15-20 runs. Pakistan bowled well and deserved to win; the difference was probably the fielding, like I said. I don’t think it’s a blip – all round today we weren’t that bad. I don’t think any sides will go unbeaten and it’s going to be an extremely competitive tournament.
Hafeez: Everyone was believing we can do this. We were not winning the crucial stages of the game (before). Everyone chipped in today's game. We were very confident, practised very well yesterday. Total team effort I believe. I was just trying to play my natural shots. Wanted to put pressure straightaway. Whenever we come to UK, we always have good support. This win will definitely boost our confidence.
Pakistan's cricket is a slap in the face of logic
FOUR! Mark Wood is able to connect one. He picks the full toss and smashes it to cover fence.
After 49 overs,England 324/9 ( Adil Rashid 2 , Mark Wood 1)
Pakistan has done it. This is not an official word but you could trust me here. England need 25 from Wahab’s final over. Amir gets the wicket of Archer and Eoin Morgan's glum expression at the balcony tells you the story.
After 48 overs,England 320/8 ( Jofra Archer 0 , )
Woakes slices the first ball of the over in the air on the offside as Asif Ali from sweeper cover comes running in. Puts in the dive but can't cling on to the catch. Woakes comes back for the second. Wahab follows it up with a pinpoint yorker. He smacks him for a six before Riaz turns backs to over the wicket and removes Moeen Ali and Woakes off consecutive deliveries. England need 29 off 12 balls with two wickets in hand.
SIX! Jeez! That's an incredible hit from Chris Woakes. Backs away a touch and strikes Wahab Riaz inside out over long off for a maximum. Cricketers these days!! Knew Riaz was aiming for the blockhole so moved away and lifted it over.
After 47 overs,England 311/6 ( Moeen Ali 19 , Chris Woakes 12)
Woakes providing some much-needed impetus for England. The over starts with a couple of twos. First a drive to long off and then Woakes skying it over covers evading couple of fielders for two more. Finds the fence via an edge to third man. Amir slides two wides outside off of which one was a very tight call but given in England's favour. Moeen too finds the fence off the final ball. Reduce 15 runs from England's total. They need 38 off 18 balls.
FOUR! Finally England collect a boundary. Short of a length outside off and Woakes goes for the cut, gets a thick edge through the vacant first slip for a boundary. Doesn't matter how they come at this stage.
After 46 overs,England 296/6 ( Moeen Ali 15 , Chris Woakes 4)
Moeen Ali is late on the pull to Hassan Ali's short delivery, who almost ends up gloving it to Sarfaraz Ahmed. Three singles off the first three balls off Hassan Ali's last over. Just when you think it cannot go worse for England, Hassan Ali gets two dot balls in a row as Moeen fails to connect bat to ball. A fumble allows an extra run off the final ball. Only five runs from the over. England need 53 off 24 balls.
What a great game of cricket this has been. It's swung one way then the other. Mohammad Amir has been called a big-match player and boy did Pakistan need that timely wicket of Buttler. A mention too for Shadab Khan who was exellent with the ball today and should really have had better figures with better support from his team-mates in the field. Pakistan revitalised now after looking a bit flat in the field.
After 45 overs,England 291/6 ( Moeen Ali 12 , Chris Woakes 2)
Buttler's incredible knock is brought to screeching halt by the wits of Mohammed Amir, throwing the game open once again. In fact Pakistan now in pole position to grab to points and announce themselves at the World Cup. Chris Woakes has come out to bat. England need 58 off 30 balls. They need boundaries that have not come regularly in last half hour or so.
Twist in the tale
After 44 overs,England 284/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 99 , Moeen Ali 11)
One. Two. One. Three. Two. one.
Still no boundaries for England. Buttler almost ended up dragging onto his stumps as inside edges to fine leg for a couple. Moeen Ali squeezes out a full ball that sneaks through covers and mid off. Wahab does exceptionally well to save a run for his time. Amazing effort from the fast bowler, who has send down eight overs at full throttle. Buttler is batting on 99. England need 65 off36 balls.
After 43 overs,England 274/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 93 , Moeen Ali 7)
Shadab Khan is brought on for his final over. Can he turn the game in Pakistan's favour? Well, there is no conclusive answer available that can be concurred as he finishes his spell with six runs from it. He has done his bit over to the quicks he says. Pakistan need to defend 75 off 42 balls.
This is why every opportunity counts
After 42 overs,England 268/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 89 , Moeen Ali 5)
Hassan Ali is called back into the attack. Buttler starts the over with a brace of the first ball. Moeen Ali has quite hit his straps. He is able to get to the other end with a single off the penultimate delivery. Buttler works out a single off a misdirected yorker to fine leg. Five from it. Buttler will keep strike. England now need 81 off 48 balls. Just a little over 10 runs an over.
After 41 overs,England 263/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 85 , Moeen Ali 4)
Top class stuff from the young Pakistani wrist-spinner. Shadab tossed one to Moeen Ali, probably a wrong'un that Moeen wanted to flick it away on the leg side, he closes the face of the blade and gets a leading edge that flies to Sarfaraz, who isn't able to hang on. He might have been unsighted for a bit but will go down as a chance. Albeit a very tough one. There was big deflection and Mo also left his crease but Sarfaraz wasn't able to collect the ball and effect the stumping. Five singles from the over. ENG need 86 off 54 balls.
After 40 overs,England 258/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 82 , Moeen Ali 2)
Riaz starts the over with a short ball that is called wide for height. Buttler skims one through covers as England now require under 100 runs. Another over from Riaz that has produced 10 runs. England now require 91 off 60 balls.
FOUR! How good is the timing on that one!? Another classy shot from Buttler. Ooof! Riaz pitches it across outside off and Buttler lets those hands run through. Races away to cover fence.
After 39 overs,England 248/5 ( Jos Buttler (W) 75 , Moeen Ali 0)
Just when the match was slipping away from Pakistan's grasp, they strike back. Shadab Khan's return to the bowling crease has produced a wicket. Joe Root couldn't believe he carved it straight to Mohammad Hafeez at short third man. Moeen Ali comes out at number 7. England need 101 off 66 balls.
England fans start chanting "You're not singing any more" to the Pakistani fans at Trent Bridge who are very subdued. A beautiful innings from Joe Root as Babar Azam learns the hard way that you've got to take every chance presented by a world-class batsman. Some heads bowed, shoulders drooped and scratching of heads from the Pakistanis in the field. They need an inspired spell now.
After 38 overs,England 246/4 ( Joe Root 105 , Jos Buttler (W) 75)
Joe Root raises his 15th ODI century as he dabs the ball on the off side for a single. Follows it up with a boundary. Wahab Riaz's seventh over costs 10 runs. England now require 103 off 72 balls.
FOUR! Nicely done by Joe Root. Gets behind the line of the ball that is angled across by Wahab Riaz and carves it to point boundary
Most tons for England in international cricket:
38 - Alastair Cook
32 - Kevin Pietersen
31 - Joe Root*
Most centuries for England while chasing in ODIs:
6 - Jason Roy
6 - Marcus Trescothick
6 - JOE ROOT*
After 37 overs,England 236/4 ( Joe Root 99 , Jos Buttler (W) 72)
Much better second over from Amir off his second spell. Giving away only five singles with Root moving to 99. Partnership is worth 118, England need 113, Pakistan desperately hope for a wicket.
After 36 overs,England 231/4 ( Joe Root 97 , Jos Buttler (W) 69)
We are in for a breathtaking last one hour. After a slightly dull start to the tournament from specatators persepective, this has lit up the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Root closes in on a hundred with a boundary of the last ball of the over. Buttler survives an optimistic leg before shout. Ten came from it. England need 118 off 84 balls.
FOUR! Short ball from Hassan Ali and Joe Root is ready for the challenge. Hooks it all along the ground to fine leg fence. The crowd roars "Rooooooot" as he moves to 97.
After 35 overs,England 221/4 ( Joe Root 91 , Jos Buttler (W) 66)
Sarfaraz turns to strike bowler, Mohammad Amir, who runs in to bowl his sixth over. He is hit for consecutive boundaries from a rampaging Jos Buttler. The partnership jets past the 100-run mark. England need 128 off 90 balls.
Word of advice
FOUR! Not the smartest choice of deliveries from Mohammad Amir. It is the off cutter that is pitched up and Buttler goes after it. Slamming it over the infield to wide long off.
FOUR! Wow! That is as good a shot as any! Oh, Jos Buttler. Just on the fourth stump line and Buttler lets the ball arrive before slicing it through point. Skids off the surface.
After 34 overs,England 211/4 ( Joe Root 90 , Jos Buttler (W) 57)
What those 10 overs between Hafeez and Malik did was apart from leaking 53 runs for two wickets (exceptional for the sixth bowler), it has left ample of overs of the frontline bowlers for the backend. Hassan Ali comes in to bol his sixth and despite a very good upper cut from Root that yeilds two runs, only six runs are procured from the over. Root is batting on 90 – highest individual score in this edition so far – England need 138 runs off 96 balls. This has been a nice little period for Pakistan.
Slowly but surely this match is slipping away from Pakistan. Root has been his usual self and just eased himself towards a century. Pakistan in my opinion made an error in that Shadab Khan should have been brought on when Buttler first came to the crease. Sarfaraz needs to rally his troops again as one or two heads are starting to drop. A few nails being bitten amongst the Pakistani fans inside Trent Bridge
After 33 overs,England 205/4 ( Joe Root 86 , Jos Buttler (W) 55)
Shadab Khan with flat zooters to Root and Buttler, gets away with a short and wide delivery outside off as Buttler cuts it to deep extra cover only for a sinlge. Root, too, can't find the sweet spot off the last ball, he underedges a square drive tamely for a single on the offside. Only four from it.
ENG need 144 off 102 balls.
After 32 overs,England 201/4 ( Joe Root 84 , Jos Buttler (W) 53)
Hassan Ali is able line up four dots to Joe Root after the drinks break. Couple of singles to end the over. Root gradually moving towards the first century of the tournament, but it won't be too radical to presume that Buttler could beat him to 100-run mark. If you are Pakistan fan then you would hope both don't get to three figures. As of now, good over for Pakistan. England need 148 off 108 balls.
Trent Bridge scenes...
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.
The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.
But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.
England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.
Squads:
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With AFP inputs
Updated Date:
Jun 03, 2019
