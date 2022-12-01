|England
|Pakistan
|506/4 (75.0 ov) - R/R 6.75
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Harry Brook
|Batting
|101
|81
|14
|2
|Ben Stokes (C)
|Batting
|34
|15
|6
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naseem Shah
|15
|0
|96
|0
|Mohammad Ali
|17
|1
|96
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 462/4 (70.5)
|
44 (44) R/R: 10.56
Harry Brook 9(10)
Ben Stokes (C) 34(15)
|
Ollie Pope (W) 108(104) S.R (103.84)
lbw b Mohammad Ali
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1: Harry Brook and skipper Ben Stokes remain unbeaten on 101 and 34 respectively as England reach 506/4 at stumps on the opening day.
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Preview: The first Test between Pakistan and England is going ahead as scheduled despite several England players having been ill on the eve of the match.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement Thursday two hours before the scheduled start that the England and Wales Cricket Board “has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.”
Several England players were affected by a virus ahead of the team’s first Test in Pakistan in 17 years, leading to discussions about postponing the start of the match by one day. Officials from both teams had agreed to delay a final decision on whether to postpone the game until 7:30 AM local time Thursday — just two hours before the scheduled toss.
Only five England players — Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root — turned up for the training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The rest of the squad members, including captain Ben Stokes, stayed in the hotel as team officials said six or seven players had been affected by the virus.
Brook, Crawley, Pope and Root all were named in England’s playing XI for the first Test.
(with inputs from The Associated Press)
