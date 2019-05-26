Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Pakistan will look to bounce back from their last defeat against Afghanistan in the warm-up match as they take on Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

This will be the first warm-up match for Bangladesh ahead of the World Cup as they come into the mega event with a tri-series win over West Indies and Ireland.

In Pakistan's first warm-up match, Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi hit an unbeaten 74 as they stunned former champions to win by three wickets with two balls to spare in a thriller in Bristol.

Chasing a modest 263 for victory, Afghanistan’s opening batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai got them off to a blistering start before Shahidi took charge to help them cross the finish line in the final over.

“It’s a great victory for the people of Afghanistan,” skipper Gulbadin Naib said. “If you look at Pakistan, it’s one of the best sides. You can’t take anyone easily. At the World Cup anything can happen, so we will do our best.”

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, who shone in their 4-0 series defeat by England this month, continued his excellent form with the bat ahead of the World Cup by scoring 112 off 108 balls but his team were restricted to a below-par 262 in 47.5 overs.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

