Day 3 report: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a Test hat-trick when he dismissed three Bangladesh batsmen with successive deliveries in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah before Bangladesh finished day three of the opening test on a precarious 126-6 and staring at an innings defeat.

Naseem (4-26) dismissed opener Saif Hassan earlier in the day but the right-arm quick reserved his best for the last hour at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 212, Bangladesh were showing signs of fight as they reached 124-2.

Bassem hit Najmul on the thigh pad with a moving delivery, and although the lbw appeal was turned down, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali opted to review the umpire’s decision and replays confirmed the ball would have hit the stumps.

Nightwatchman Taijul also fell lbw and Mahmudullah edged the next ball to Haris Sohail who took a smart low catch at slip as Naseem became the fourth Pakistani to claim a test hat-trick after Wasim Akram (twice), Abdul Razzaq and Mohammad Sami.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq (37) and Litos Das, who was yet to score, will resume on Monday hoping to muster at least the 86 runs needed to make Pakistan bat again.

Pakistan were all out for 445 in their first innings.

Babar Azam could not add to his overnight score of 143 and fell to the first ball of the day

Asad Shafiq was out for 65 and Haris made a fluent 75 while Abu Jayed and Rubel Hossain claimed three wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

With inputs from Reuters

