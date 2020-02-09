Highlights, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Naseem Shah's hat-trick restricts visitors
Day 2 report: Pakistan opener Shan Masood and batting mainstay Babar Azam smashed individual hundreds to put the hosts in charge of the first Test against Bangladesh after dominating day two at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Babar capitalised on an early reprieve to score a career-best 143 not out when bad light forced early stumps with Pakistan 109 ahead with seven wickets remaining.
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam bats during the second day of the 1st Test against Bangladesh. AP
Babar raised 137 runs for the burgeoning fourth wicket stand with Asad Shafiq (60) who looked on course to be the third centurion in the Pakistan innings.
Abu Jayed claimed two wickets for Bangladesh who endured a tough day after managing a below-par first innings total of 233 on Friday.
Abu drew first blood when he dismissed opener Abid Ali for a duck in the second over and went on to claim the wicket of home captain Azhar Ali who made 34.
Babar was on three when Ebadat Hossain dropped him off Taijul Islam and it proved a costly mistake as the right-hander went on to forge century-plus partnerships with Shan and Asad.
Shan made 100, which included 11 boundaries, before being bowled by Taijul.
Babar and Asad then feasted on Bangladesh’s wayward attack, scoring at nearly four-an-over during their unbroken stand.
Babar hit 19 boundaries and a six to keep alive his hopes of a maiden test double century.
The second Test of the split series will be played in Karachi from 5 April.
