Highlights, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Babar Azam's unbeaten ton lifts hosts

Follow all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the 1st Test, Day 2 between Pakistan and Bangladesh on our blog here

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 08, 2020 18:04:19 IST

233/10
Overs
82.5
R/R
2.82
Fours
33
Sixes
1
Extras
10
342/3
Overs
87.5
R/R
3.91
Fours
41
Sixes
1
Extras
5
Ebadot Hossain 14.5 2 78 0
Abu Jayed 20 2 66 2

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard 

Day 1 report: Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi claimed 4-53 as the hosts bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on Day 1 of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Highlights, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Babar Azams unbeaten ton lifts hosts

Shaheen Afridi claimed 4-53 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 233 on Day 1 of the opening Test in Rawalpindi. AP

Bangladesh lost all five Test matches in 2019 and went into bat on a green-tinged surface, they got off to a terrible start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The first 10 deliveries yielded only three runs and cost both their openers, including Saif Hassan who made a duck on his Test debut.

Captain Mominul Haq (30) struggled against Pakistan’s short-ball barrage but he and Najmul Hossain (44) somewhat arrested the slide but were separated just when the partnership was blooming.

With the tourists reeling on 107-5, Mohammad Mithun (63) forged brief partnerships with Liton Das (33) and Taijul Islam (24) to take Bangladesh past the 200-mark which had looked improbable at one stage.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali made good use of the review system, challenging original not-out decisions to get rid of opener Tamim Iqbal and top-scorer Mithun.

Mithun’s gutsy half-century included seven boundaries and a six and he left the field shaking his head after being adjudged caught behind to Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh managed to foil leg-spinner Yasir Shah but left-arm spinner Harris Sohail claimed two wickets.

The second Test of the split series will be played in Karachi from 5 April.

With inputs from Reuters 

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 18:04:19 IST

