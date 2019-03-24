First Cricket
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Sharjah, Full Cricket Score: Skipper Aaron Finch's ton clinches victory

Follow the full scorecard as well as live updates on the second one-day international between Pakistan and Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 24, 2019 16:04:08 IST

Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

284/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.68
Fours
28
Sixes
3
Extras
6
285/2
Overs
47.5
R/R
6
Fours
19
Sixes
8
Extras
14

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st ODI report: Captain Aaron Finch smashed a century to lead Australia to a thumping eight-wicket win over Pakistan with six balls to spare in the first one-day international on Friday.

Finch made 116 off 135 balls while Shaun Marsh hit an unbeaten 91 as the world champions reached 281-2 in 49 overs. Pakistan missed the pace of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, who were among six potential World Cup players rested for the series.

Captains Shoaib Malik and Aaron Finch pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Captains Shoaib Malik and Aaron Finch pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Earlier, left-hander Haris Sohail struck his maiden ODI hundred. His undefeated 101 off 115 balls guided Pakistan to 280-5 after captain Shoaib Malik had won the toss and elected to bat.

Umar Akmal, playing his first international for more than two years, scored 48 after being dropped on 12. He smashed three sixes in one over off Jhye Richardson.

Finch was happy his team continued its fine ODI form from India, where it won the series 3-2 earlier this month.

"The way Shaun played, it was a huge bonus to take the pressure off me," said Finch, who hit eight fours and four sixes. "There's still room for improvement but nice to get four wins in a row."

Finch and Marsh shared a stand of 172 for the second-wicket. The Australian captain reached his 12th ODI hundred, and his second in Asia, with a six over long-on against Malik's off-spin.

"Early strikes were missing from our side," Malik said. "The way Finch and Marsh batted, they controlled the innings."

The second match will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 08:41:36 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Cricket, ODI Cricket, Pak Vs Aus, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2019, Shoaib Malik, Sports

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

