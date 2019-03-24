Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Sharjah, Full Cricket Score: Skipper Aaron Finch's ton clinches victory
Follow the full scorecard as well as live updates on the second one-day international between Pakistan and Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on our live blog.
Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
1st ODI report: Captain Aaron Finch smashed a century to lead Australia to a thumping eight-wicket win over Pakistan with six balls to spare in the first one-day international on Friday.
Finch made 116 off 135 balls while Shaun Marsh hit an unbeaten 91 as the world champions reached 281-2 in 49 overs. Pakistan missed the pace of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, who were among six potential World Cup players rested for the series.
Captains Shoaib Malik and Aaron Finch pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Earlier, left-hander Haris Sohail struck his maiden ODI hundred. His undefeated 101 off 115 balls guided Pakistan to 280-5 after captain Shoaib Malik had won the toss and elected to bat.
Umar Akmal, playing his first international for more than two years, scored 48 after being dropped on 12. He smashed three sixes in one over off Jhye Richardson.
Finch was happy his team continued its fine ODI form from India, where it won the series 3-2 earlier this month.
"The way Shaun played, it was a huge bonus to take the pressure off me," said Finch, who hit eight fours and four sixes. "There's still room for improvement but nice to get four wins in a row."
Finch and Marsh shared a stand of 172 for the second-wicket. The Australian captain reached his 12th ODI hundred, and his second in Asia, with a six over long-on against Malik's off-spin.
"Early strikes were missing from our side," Malik said. "The way Finch and Marsh batted, they controlled the innings."
The second match will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 08:41:36 IST
