TOSS: Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Australia in Sharjah on Friday.

Pakistan handed maiden one-day caps to 29-year-old opening batsman Shan Masood and seamer Mohammad Abbas. Shan has played 15 Tests for Pakistan.

Abbas has taken 66 wickets in just 14 Tests and will be part of a bowling attack which has two spinners in Yasir Shah and Imad Wasim.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell recovered in time from flu to be part of the Australian XI, but fast bowler Pat Cummins and hard-hitting batsman Ashton Turner are rested.

Australia are also playing with two spinners in Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon.

The remaining matches are in Sharjah (March 24), Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).

Teams

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

With inputs from AFP