Highlights, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 5 wickets

That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed a cracker of a match. Until next time, goodbye and take care.
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
|Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|147/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.35
|148/5 (19.0 ov) - R/R 7.79
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Asif Ali
|not out
|25
|7
|0
|4
|Shadab Khan
|not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|3
|0
|22
|1
|Karim Janat
|4
|0
|48
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 124/5 (17.5)
|
24 (24) R/R: 20.57
Shadab Khan 0(1)
Asif Ali 24(6)
|
Shoaib Malik 19(15) S.R (126.66)
c Mohammad Shahzad b Naveen-ul-Haq
Asif Ali has hit 7 sixes off 19 balls in this tournament and won Pakistan two thrillers. So good for a bloke who had been labelled as parchi, non-international material, mentally weak and what not from ugly trolls on social media.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 29, 2021
That 19th over perfectly encapsulated why the yorker is overrated. Five attempted yorkers, two executed yorkers, three missed yorkers, three sixes. Janat's yorker success percentage of 40% in that over would make him the best yorker bowler in T20 history. #T20WorldCup— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 29, 2021
The #T20WorldCup desperately needed a day like this with two really tight finishes and the raw energy of the #Afghanistan v #Pakistan match to give the whole thing a lift. Feels like the tournament has finally got going.— Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) October 29, 2021
Asif Ali is the best finisher in the game congratulations 👏 Pakistan . What a performance. #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #AsifAli #PakvsAfghanistan— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 29, 2021
Asif Ali is named the Player of the Match
ASIF ALI WINS IT IN STYLE for Pakistan!
Hammers another couple of sixes. One straight down the ground and the other over extra cover. 4 sixes in the over to win it for Pakistan. They needed 24 off 12, Ali finished it with four sixes in the penultimate over. What hitting!
SIXES! Asif Ali hammers it over long off and then plunders it over deep mid-wicket, off Janat. 12 needed off 9.
After 18 overs,Pakistan 124/5 ( Asif Ali 1 , Shadab Khan 0)
An eventful couple of overs. And it's going down the wire.
Pakistan lost Babar Azam but they managed to get 12 runs off the Rashid Khan over. Malik hammered a six over wide long on.
Naveen then bowls a terrific over under pressure. He nearly had Malik as he dropped a tough caught and bowled chance. But had his man a ball later as he had Malik caught behind. He bowled a great mix of fast and slow deliveries to give away just 2 runs in the over. 24 needed off 12 now.
OUT! Naveen has Malik caught behind. It's a fast and full delivery outside off, Malik chases and gets an outside edge. 24 needed off 14
DROPPED and OUT! Naveen drops Babar at backward point. Babar looks to heave but is done in by the leg spinner, gets an outside edge to backward point where Naveen doesn' t manage to hold on to it.
OUT! Rashid has his man. Cleans up Babar. A ball later, Rashid bowls a googly, Babar goes for a wild swing but misses it completely. He misses, Rashid hits the bulls eye.
26 needed off 18.
OUT! Rashid Khan becomes the quickest man to reach 100 T20I wickets. Hafeez holes out to long on. It's a touch full outside off, Hafeez looks to go downtown, doesn't connect it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of the long on fielder, Naib.
OUT! Zaman goes for a slog sweep and misses, off Nabi. The umpire lifts the finger on the LBW appeal. He too opts for a review and replays show it was hitting leg. 3 REDS.
OUT! Mujeeb strikes. Rizwan is caught at deep square leg. Flighted outside off, Rizwan gets down for a slog sweep, doesn't connect it off the middle and helps it straight into the hands of the fielder at deep square leg.
SIX & OUT! What a reply from Shadab. Najibullah smacks one over deep square leg. Shadab has him caught behind with a googly off the next ball. It's a good length delivery outside off, zips away after landing, Najibullah feels for it and gets an outside edge to the keeper.
OUT! Imad Wasim gets his second wicket. Length delivery outside off, turning away a touch. Janat gets down for a slog sweep but gets a top edge which lands straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder.
OUT! Hasan Ali strikes first ball. It's a back of a length delivery on off, Gurbaz stays in his crease and looks to swing across the line. He gets a top edge and Babar at mid on settles under it to take a good catch.
OUT! Rauf strikes in his first over. It's a good length delivery on off, there is pace and some extra bounce, Afghan stays in his crease and looks to defend but gets a leading edge back to the bowler who pouches it easily and sets off in celebrations.
OUT! Poor shot from Shahzad. Afridi strikes. It's a tad full outside off, tailing back a touch. Shahzad stays in his crease and looks to go over the top, looks to clear mid on, but doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of the Babar Azam at mid on.
OUT! Imad strikes in his first over. Zazai departs for a five-ball duck. It's a length delivery outside off, Zazai gets down and looks to slog sweep but ti's way outside off, he gets an outside edge and Haris Rauf at short third man takes a very good catch settling under the swirling ball.
After Afghanistan, the Men in Green round off their Super 12 campaign with relatively easy fixtures against Namibia (2 November) and Scotland (7 November).
If it was Shaheen Afridi who starred with the ball against India in their first match, it was Haris Rauf’s turn as the right-arm fast bowler did the damage for Pakistan with four Kiwi wickets.
Once again, a full-strength bowling lineup with be up against an impressive Afghanistan batting unit, which decimated Scotland in their previous match.
Having won the toss and opted to bat against Scotland, knocks from Najibullah Zadran (59), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) and Hazratullah Zazai (44) led the Afghans to 190/4.
Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets as Scotland were bundled out for 60.
On the points table, it will be a battle between first and second, with unbeaten Pakistan (four points) aiming to extend their unbeaten run.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash:
When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan vs Pakistan take place?
The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on 29 October 2021.
What is the venue for Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain
