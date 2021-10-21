Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Oman Vs Scotland LIVE SCORE (t20)

Oman Vs Scotland At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, 21 October, 2021

21 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
122/10 (20.0 ov)

123/2 (17.0 ov)

Scotland beat Oman by 8 wickets

122/10 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.1 123/2 (17.0 ov) - R/R 7.24

Matthew Cross (W) - 16

Richie Berrington - 31

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Matthew Cross (W) not out 26 35 0 0
Richie Berrington not out 31 21 1 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Bilal Khan 3 0 15 0
Mohammad Nadeem 2 0 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 75/2 (10)

48 (48) R/R: 6.85

Kyle Coetzer (C) 41(28) S.R (146.42)

b Khawar Ali

Highlights, Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: Scotland secure Super 12s berth with comfortable win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 21st, 2021
  • 23:22:13 IST

Toss update: Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland in their T20 World Cup first round Group B match in Al Amerat on Thursday.

Teams:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi (w), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: October 21, 2021 23:22:13 IST

