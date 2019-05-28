Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match: West Indies win by 91 runs
Catch all the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between New Zealand and West Indies
Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: New Zealand started off their World Cup preparations with a clinical performance against one of the tournament favourites – India – handing them a six-wicket defeat at The Oval.
The Black Caps will be aiming to maintain consistency when they take on West Indies in their final warm-up game on Tuesday. The previous World Cup's runner's up would be keen to test their batting unit apart from usual suspects, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, who scored 71 and 67 respectively and spent some quality time in middle during the opening warm up fixture.
West Indies captain Jason Holder will hope to get some much-needed game time against New Zealand after their first warm-up was cut short by rain. AP
New Zealand bowlers led by Trent Boult put up a disciplined show against India, making most of the assistance available at The Oval. Williamson expressed that their spin bowlers didn't get the desired work out and would be looking to address it in the second warm-up game.
Whilst two-time champions, West Indies, will be itching to get some game time, after their first warm-up match was cut short due to rain against South Africa on Sunday. Senior players Chris Gayle and Andre Russell haven't really played a lot of 50-overs cricket in recent times, having missed the tri-series in Ireland.
The side from Caribbean possess some explosive batsmen in their line up along side a very stable Shai Hope. However, their bowling looks weaker of the two suits and Jason Holder and Co would be eyeing a solid workout against the Kiwis.
Squads
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
May 29, 2019 00:38:22 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shai Hope slams century as in-form West Indies thrash New Zealand in warm-up match
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand squad: All you need to know about Kane Williamson and Co as they eye maiden title
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies name retired cricketer Dwayne Bravo named in reserve players' list for tournament