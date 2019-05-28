Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: New Zealand started off their World Cup preparations with a clinical performance against one of the tournament favourites – India – handing them a six-wicket defeat at The Oval.

The Black Caps will be aiming to maintain consistency when they take on West Indies in their final warm-up game on Tuesday. The previous World Cup's runner's up would be keen to test their batting unit apart from usual suspects, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, who scored 71 and 67 respectively and spent some quality time in middle during the opening warm up fixture.

New Zealand bowlers led by Trent Boult put up a disciplined show against India, making most of the assistance available at The Oval. Williamson expressed that their spin bowlers didn't get the desired work out and would be looking to address it in the second warm-up game.

Whilst two-time champions, West Indies, will be itching to get some game time, after their first warm-up match was cut short due to rain against South Africa on Sunday. Senior players Chris Gayle and Andre Russell haven't really played a lot of 50-overs cricket in recent times, having missed the tri-series in Ireland.

The side from Caribbean possess some explosive batsmen in their line up along side a very stable Shai Hope. However, their bowling looks weaker of the two suits and Jason Holder and Co would be eyeing a solid workout against the Kiwis.

Squads

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

