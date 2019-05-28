First Cricket
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
The Oval, London
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match: West Indies win by 91 runs

Catch all the live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between New Zealand and West Indies

FirstCricket Staff, May 28, 2019 14:29:21 IST

West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs

421/10
Overs
49.2
R/R
8.56
Fours
41
Sixes
18
Extras
26
330/10
Overs
47.2
R/R
6.99
Fours
33
Sixes
10
Extras
13

Preview: New Zealand started off their World Cup preparations with a clinical performance against one of the tournament favourites – India – handing them a six-wicket defeat at The Oval.

The Black Caps will be aiming to maintain consistency when they take on West Indies in their final warm-up game on Tuesday. The previous World Cup's runner's up would be keen to test their batting unit apart from usual suspects, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, who scored 71 and 67 respectively and spent some quality time in middle during the opening warm up fixture.

West Indies captain Jason Holder will hope to get some much-need game time against New Zealand after their first warm-up was cut short by rain. AP

West Indies captain Jason Holder will hope to get some much-needed game time against New Zealand after their first warm-up was cut short by rain. AP

New Zealand bowlers led by Trent Boult put up a disciplined show against India, making most of the assistance available at The Oval. Williamson expressed that their spin bowlers didn't get the desired work out and would be looking to address it in the second warm-up game.

Whilst two-time champions, West Indies, will be itching to get some game time, after their first warm-up match was cut short due to rain against South Africa on Sunday. Senior players Chris Gayle and Andre Russell haven't really played a lot of 50-overs cricket in recent times, having missed the tri-series in Ireland.

The side from Caribbean possess some explosive batsmen in their line up along side a very stable Shai Hope. However, their bowling looks weaker of the two suits and Jason Holder and Co would be eyeing a solid workout against the Kiwis.

Squads

New Zealand: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

West IndiesChris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 00:38:22 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, West Indies, West Indies Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 West Indies, World Cup Warm-Up Match, Zealand Vs West Indies Practice Match

