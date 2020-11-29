Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs West Indies At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 29 November, 2020

29 November, 2020
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand

New Zealand

238/3 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

166/9 (20.0 ov)

New Zealand beat West Indies by 72 runs

New Zealand West Indies
238/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.9 166/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.3

Match Ended

New Zealand beat West Indies by 72 runs

Keemo Paul - 22

Oshane Thomas - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Keemo Paul not out 26 18 0 3
Oshane Thomas not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 4 0 49 1
Ish Sodhi 4 0 26 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 144/9 (18)

22 (22) R/R: 11

Keemo Paul 22(12)

Sheldon Cottrell 1(4) S.R (25)

c Tim Seifert b Kyle Jamieson

Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series with 72-run win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 29th, 2020
  • 11:04:05 IST

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

New Zealand are 174/2 in 16.2 overs after being asked to bat by West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at Mount Maunganui. Martin Guptill (34) and Tim Siefert (18) gave the team a solid start. Devon Conway (31 off 24) and Glenn Phillips (88 of 41), the batsmen in the middle, have forged a 121-run partnership for the third wicket.

The Kiwis have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series and would want to pocket the series with another win against the visitors today. This will be Tim Southee's last T20I as captain as he has been rested for the final game.

For the visitors, this is a must-win game if they wish to stay alive in the series.

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies (Playing XI): Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

Updated Date: November 29, 2020 11:04:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ross Taylor says playing in 2023 World Cup in India 'definitely on the radar'
First Cricket News

Ross Taylor says playing in 2023 World Cup in India 'definitely on the radar'

Taylor, 36, though admitted that it would be a challenge to go on for another three years and sign off at the mega-event.

New Zealand vs West Indies: Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel out for Tests due to injuries
First Cricket News

New Zealand vs West Indies: Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel out for Tests due to injuries

Santner and Mitchell are also members of the New Zealand squad which will meet the West Indies in three Twenty20 internationals starting Friday.

Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 5 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 5 wickets

Follow live action from New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I at Auckland on our blog