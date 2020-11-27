Highlights, New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Auckland, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 5 wickets

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss News: New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee won the toss in the first T20I against West Indies and opted to field first. The match is being played at the Eden Park in Auckland.

It's the first match for the New Zealand team since sporting world had come to a screeching halt in March this year die to the coronavirus Pandemic.

New Zealand are without Kane Williamson and Trent Boult for the T20Is as both the players have been rested. West Indies are without Sunil Narine, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo as they have decided to give opportunities to the youngsters.

West Indies failed to win a single match on their last tour to New Zealand in 2017-18, losing two Tests, two T20Is and three ODIs. New Zealand have lost their last seven T20Is and are aiming to break that streak.

Teams:

West Indies playing XI: Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Oshane Thomas

New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett