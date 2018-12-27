Highlights New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Christchurch, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps staring at huge win at stumps
Follow LIVE updates on Day 3 of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 2 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 12 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 35 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 SCO vs NED - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Constitution is in danger not because of CBI, but due to brazenness of Mamata Banerjee and her cronies
-
Migration in Uttarakhand: In need of better healthcare, other basic facilities, villagers abandon Baluni for urban centres
-
No groceries at Amazon, no replacement of products through Cloudtail; big e-tailers will wriggle their way through
-
KC Deo's exit freezes Congress' hopes in Andhra Pradesh; Rahul Gandhi may find it easier to ally with TDP than to revive party
-
Varun Tej, Venkatesh's F2 has brought back the comedy genre after a long dry spell in Telugu cinema
-
Premier League: Sergio Aguero's adaptability and seemingly limitless bag of tricks make the Argentine impossible to replace
-
Australia's military steps in to tackle ‘once in a century’ floods as downpour causes damage to property, brings crocs into streets
-
Understanding mental illness: Metaphors that cause you harm, and metaphors that help you heal
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third-generation legacy of Bhim Geete
-
LokSabha Election 2019: 'दीदी' के आगे पश्चिम बंगाल में पीएम मोदी की जोरआजमाइश कितनी कारगर साबित होगी?
-
ममता बनर्जी ने पश्चिम बंगाल की सियासत में नई लड़ाई का आगाज कर दिया है
-
Mamata Vs CBI Live Updates: ममता बनर्जी के प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लेने पहुंचे तेजस्वी यादव और कनिमोझी
-
ममता को पूरे विपक्ष का समर्थन, लेकिन केसीआर चुप क्यों हैं?
-
CBI की पूछताछ पर इतना हंगामा क्यों बरपा? संघीय व्यवस्था का हवाला देकर किसे बचाना चाहती हैं ममता?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 423 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 2, report: Trent Boult needed just 15 balls to change the complexion of the second test against Sri Lanka on Thursday when the New Zealand seamer took six wickets in a devastating spell to ensure his side took complete control at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Boult finished with career-best figures of six for 30 to help bowl out the visitors for 104, giving New Zealand a valuable 74-run first innings lead in the series decider.
Jeet Raval (74) and Tom Latham (74 not out) then put on an 121-run opening partnership, while captain Kane Williamson scored 48 as the hosts took firm control of the game.
File image of New Zealand's Tom Latham. AP
Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 25 alongside Latham at the close of play on the second day with New Zealand on 231 for two and holding an overall lead of 305 runs.
Sri Lanka had resumed on 88-4 with first test centurion Angelo Mathews on 27 and Roshen Silva on 15, and appeared to be comfortable as they looked to take a big chunk out of New Zealand’s modest first innings of 178.
After starting play with figures of 0-20 from 10 overs, Boult then produced one of the most destructive spells in test cricket as he took six wickets for four runs in the space of 15 balls, including three victims in four deliveries.
Boult, who had bowled well on the first day without much luck, had Silva (21) and Niroshan Dickwella (four) both caught at third slip by Tim Southee, who saved New Zealand’s innings on Wednesday with a swashbuckling 68, to open his account.
The 29-year-old then had Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal trapped lbw on the fifth and sixth balls of his 14th over.
Dushmantha Chameera, however, survived the hat-trick delivery on the first ball of Boult’s 15th over but was trapped in front on the next.
Lahiru Kumara then became the fourth successive lbw decision for a duck to the left-armer on the final delivery of the over as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 104, a measly total that left them fighting to stay in the two-match series.
The first test in Wellington ended in a damp draw last week after rain washed out virtually all of the final day’s play.
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2019 21:22:15 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Pakistan: PCB expresses regret over captain Sarfraz Ahmed's racist remark in second ODI
South Africa vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed handed four-match suspension for racist remarks towards Andile Phehlukwayo
South Africa vs Pakistan: PCB expresses disappointment at ICC's suspension of Sarfaraz Ahmed over racist remark row