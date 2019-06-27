-
Live Updates
Highlights, New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Babar, Haris lead Pakistan to win
Date: Thursday, 27 June, 2019 00:20 IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match Ended
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
This over 49.1
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 33 Match Result Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Highlights
-
23:56 (IST)
FOUR! That's it. Pakistan win by 6 wickets. They remain afloat in the tournament. Top knock from Babar Azam and great support by Sohail from the other end. The spooky similarity between Pakistan's 1992 and 2019 campaign continues to surprise and shock everyone equally. They have beaten New Zealand now. Need to win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh to keep the semi-finals chances alive.
-
23:52 (IST)
OUT! Haris Sohail run out (Guptill) 68(76)
Take a bow, Guptill. What an effort in the field with just 2 runs remaining to be defended. Babar tapped the ball to off side and Sohail called for a run, Guptill was quickly off to it and took the ball, dived to dislodge the bails. Sohail was short of the crease.
-
23:44 (IST)
HUNDRED FOR BABAR! Big stage of the tournament and the young man from Pakistan has delivered. He cuts it to deep cover fielder and goes to his 10th ODI century. The dressing room rises to cheer for him.
-
22:20 (IST)
FIFTY for Babar Azam. The youngster has stepped up at this important stage. Third half-century for him in tournament. Needs to carry on.
-
22:13 (IST)
OUT! Hafeez c Ferguson b Williamson 32(50)
Williamson comes into the attack and he has got rid of Hafeez. Flight from Kane and Hafeez fell for it, came down the track and tried to clear the mid-wicket boundary, was not able to hit it well and was caught in the deep by Ferguson.
-
21:03 (IST)
OUT! WHAT A CATCH! That's the end of Imam. Ferguson came into the attack and banged it short, ball got big on the left-hander and he could not handle it well, kissed the edge of his bat and flew in the backward point area where Guptill took a brilliant diving catch. Imam c Guptill b Ferguson 19(29)
-
21:01 (IST)
After 10 overs,Pakistan 43/1 ( Imam-ul-Haq 19 , Babar Azam 15)
Henry continues. Bowled well but was not able to trouble either of the two batsmen in the middle. Kiwis need wickets here. First powerplay gone, Pakistan 43/1.
-
20:33 (IST)
OUT! Boult strikes and Pakistan have lost their first wicket. Poor batsmanship from Fakhar. Wanted to hit it to leg side, played the shot early, ball took the leading edge and flew in the air. Guptill came underneath it at deep point and there was no way he was going to drop it. Fakhar Zaman c Guptill b Boult 9(10)
-
19:39 (IST)
OUT! CDG dabs a very slow Wahab ball down to third man. He tries to seal an extra run but Amir's throw is good and Sarfaraz does well to break the stumps. A gutsy innings from Colin de Grandhomme comes to an end! de Grandhomme run out (Amir) 64(71)
-
19:24 (IST)
FOUR! Amir bowls a low full toss down the leg side and Neesham flicks it away effortlessly behind square leg for a four. And that brings up the 100-run stand between Neesham and De Grandhomme!
-
19:23 (IST)
Fifty for Colin de Grandhomme! Like Neesham, this is an innings unlike CDG and yet it's just what his team wanted.
-
19:00 (IST)
FIFTY for Jimmy Neesham! Not an innings he usually has to play but he has shown that he can grind when the situation demands it. A much-needed half-century for the Kiwis!
-
18:03 (IST)
OUT! Kane Williamson departs! That's a huge wicket. Brilliant ball from Shadab. Williamson looked to defend on the front foot but the ball spun away from him and took a big edge on it's way to Sarfaraz's waiting gloves. Williamson c Sarfaraz b Shadab Khan 41(69)
-
17:08 (IST)
OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi is on fire! He pitches it outside off and the ball nips away just enough to kiss Latham's outside edge! No footwork there from the Kiwi and he pays the price! Drinks have been taken. Latham c Sarfaraz b Shaheen Afridi 1(14)
-
16:51 (IST)
OUT! Shaheen strikes again and what a catch from Sarfaraz! The ball takes a big edge off Taylor and Sarfaraz dives down low to his right to take a brilliant catch. New Zealand in trouble! Ross Taylor c Sarfaraz b Shaheen Afridi 3(8)
-
16:05 (IST)
OUT! Mohammed Amir take a bow! He pitches it full and Guptill looks to drive it but gets an inside edge and ends up playing on to the stumps! Amir gets his 16th wicket of the World Cup! Guptill b Amir 5(4)
-
15:32 (IST)
TOSS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bat first.
A great day of cricket comes to an end and what a match we saw with Pakistan coming out victorious at the end. They still remain afloat in the tournament and this has led to World Cup coming alive. Suddenly, the favourites England seemed to be standing at the exit door and the unpredictable Pakistan looking ahead to the next round. Tomorrow is a big match again. India play West Indies. Match starts at 3 pm (IST). See you tomorrow. For now, bye from our side.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan captain: Crowd always supports Pakistan. Thanks to them for the support today. We have not been fielding well. Good for us that we are fielding well now. Credit goes to bowlers. Amir, Shadab abd Shaheen bowledwell. Babar and Sohail's is finest batting I have ever seen. Our message was to play all the 50 overs. We are not thinking about 1992 World Cup. Our focus is next match. We are very confident now.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson: We have seen that (the pitch react) in our last three games so far but we have been outplayed today.
I think we experienced more bounce today than before. Credit to the way the Pakistan bowlers bowled. They used the bounce to knick a couple of us. We were tough during the middle. But then Babar and Haris took the game away from us.
We have so many games in the round robin but you're not expecting to win all of them but you want to win most. We'll have to adapt better than today.
Well there you go Pakistan have firmly put the cat amongst the pigeons in this World Cup - England must be looking nervously over their shoulders. Once this team gets on a roll, there is no stopping them and the other teams will be looking at Pakistan as an improving and dangerous improvement.
Early wickets and pressure on the New Zealand batsmen meant that New Zealand couldn't reach the total they will have hoped for. Shaheen Shah Afridi was a star-born today and bowled with pace and guile.
When it came to Pakistan's batting, there were some nervous moments, but by and large, once Haris Sohail and Babar Azam were in full-flow there was only going to be one winner. Babar anchored the innings whilst Haris Sohail was free-flowing and played another accomplished innings.
Pakistan on a roll now, anything is possible.
Babar Azam, Player of the Match for his 127-ball 101
Azam: This is my best innings. This was a tough wicket and the aim was to play long and win it for the side. Santner was bowling well. Our plan was to play out Santner. Fans are always there as support. We get a lot of help from crowd.
FOUR! That's it. Pakistan win by 6 wickets. They remain afloat in the tournament. Top knock from Babar Azam and great support by Sohail from the other end. The spooky similarity between Pakistan's 1992 and 2019 campaign continues to surprise and shock everyone equally. They have beaten New Zealand now. Need to win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh to keep the semi-finals chances alive.
The moment Babar Azam scored his ton!
Babar Azam, you star! And don't they love it! #CWC19 | #NZvPAK | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/gUktRTxuS6— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019
After 49 overs,New Zealand 223/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 85 , Mitchell Santner 4)
Wicket in the over, that of Sohail, who was run out by wonderful Guptill, who dived with nothing left in the match to remove the left-handed batsman. Pakistan need just 1 to win. The match has gone to the last over.
OUT! Haris Sohail run out (Guptill) 68(76)
Take a bow, Guptill. What an effort in the field with just 2 runs remaining to be defended. Babar tapped the ball to off side and Sohail called for a run, Guptill was quickly off to it and took the ball, dived to dislodge the bails. Sohail was short of the crease.
After 48 overs,Pakistan 234/3 ( Babar Azam 100 , Haris Sohail 67)
Ferguson continues. Babar completes a fine century. What a knock this has been from him. Will be remembered by Pakistan for a ver long time. Pakistan just a boundary away from victory.
What a special player Babar Azam is!
Babar scores the first World Cup 100 by a Pakistani batsman outside of the openers since 1987. @babarazam258’s best ODI innings in my opinion & one of the best of this World Cup. On a really tough pitch, against a quality attack chasing a tricky total. Well done #BobbyPrince!!— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 26, 2019
HUNDRED FOR BABAR! Big stage of the tournament and the young man from Pakistan has delivered. He cuts it to deep cover fielder and goes to his 10th ODI century. The dressing room rises to cheer for him.
FOUR! That's a beautiful shot from Haris, makes room and he places it through gully for four runs to wide of third man.
After 47 overs,Pakistan 225/3 ( Babar Azam 99 , Haris Sohail 60)
Haris took a single and gave the strike to Babar, who was on 99. Nervous Babar played out the next four balls for no runs. Should make it in this over. Pakistan need 13 runs in 18 balls
Haris Sohail and Babar Azam have mixed aggression with some excellent running between the wickets. They've taken Pakistan to the brink of victory after some wonderful stroke-play and careful shot selection. They've attacked just when the team needed a big shot and defended stoutly when it was required. Their approach has been calm and assured and they've not let the pressure build. They've dictated terms to the New Zealand bowlers and not let them get on top at any stage of this partnership.
Big smiles in the stands and it looks like one of those rare days where Pakistan chase down a total rather comfortably.
After 46 overs,Pakistan 224/3 ( Babar Azam 99 , Haris Sohail 59)
Babar now a little cautious in approach as he approaches a fine hundred. There is still enough time and he is making sure he is taking singles. No need of any fault shot really. Ferguson returned to the attack and is building up good pace. Haris is smiling after playing a blind pull. Just that sort of a day for him. Babar played a short-arm jab to fetch four runs and he reached 99. Pakistan need 14 runs in 24 balls.
FOUR! Short ball and Babar plays a short-arm jab to fetch four runs in deep mid-wicket area. He goes to 99.
After 45 overs,Pakistan 215/3 ( Babar Azam 93 , Haris Sohail 57)
Boult returns and he starts off with back of the length deliveries. First two balls beat Haris' bat and then on the third ball, the Southpaw completed the second consecutive half-century in the tournament. Pakistan need 23 runs in 30 balls.
FOUR! Lovely shot, pitched up and Haris plays a lofted drive over the cover for four runs
FIFTY for Haris Sohail. Second fifty in a row. What a knock this has been already and he is not yet finished.
After 44 overs,Pakistan 207/3 ( Babar Azam 93 , Haris Sohail 49)
Santner completes his quota of overs. Finishes with spell of 0/38. Pakistan should feel happy that they did not give any wicket to the spinner who bowled a deadly first spell. Was not the same bowler when he returned though. Pakistan need 31 runs in 36 balls.
After 43 overs,Pakistan 204/3 ( Babar Azam 91 , Haris Sohail 48)
Babar playing a gem of innings. Driving on the up. The shot showed his authority in the game now. He is into 90s and should make it count. Since 1987, no Pakistan batsman apart from the openers have made a hundred and this is his chance to make it in the history books. More importantly, he needs to take his side home unbeaten. Boult is not bowling as well as he would have been asked to bowl. Pakistan need 34 runs in 42 balls.
After 42 overs,Pakistan 201/3 ( Babar Azam 89 , Haris Sohail 47)
Excellent performance from two young Pakistan batsmen. They have risen to the occasion and now taking the side home at such a crucial stage in the tournament. Babar and Haris is why Pakistan may just still breath in the tournament. Pakistan need 37 runs in 48 balls.
FOUR! Fuller in length again from Santner, same result, a boundary as Babar sits and sweeps him for four to square leg boundary.
FOUR! Fuller in length from Santner, Babar sits and sweeps him for four to square leg boundary.
After 41 overs,Pakistan 189/3 ( Babar Azam 79 , Haris Sohail 45)
Boult bowled a better over but yet again a boundary came in the over, this time off the last ball. Pakistan now inching closer to victory. Pakistan need 49 runs in 54 balls. NZ more nervous now.
Take a bow Babar Azam!
Babar Azam 79* is the highest score by a Pakistani number 3 in World Cups since Salim Malik in the 1987 World Cup. It is the highest score by a Pakistani no3 in the last 8 World Cups!!! #BobbyPrince— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 26, 2019
FOUR! Soft touch from Haris to ruin the good over from Boult, little short and Haris deftly guided it to four to third man
If Pakistan lose this match from here they only have themselves to blame.
Whilst Mohammad Hafeez's dismissal drew a lot of criticism, it has actually been a blessing in disguise for Pakistan as it has allowed the stylish Haris Sohail to put his mark on this match, rotate the strike, play some wonderful shots and out the New Zealand bowlers and fielders under pressure.
The volume in the stands is increasing, the chance of Pakistan winning this match is increasing - surely even Pakistan can't lose it from here.
After 40 overs,Pakistan 183/3 ( Babar Azam 78 , Haris Sohail 40)
Santner finally comes back into the attack. We wonder if this move is a little too late as now both the batsmen are looking comfortable in the middle against him. 4 off the over. Pakistan need 55 runs in 60 balls.
After 39 overs,Pakistan 179/3 ( Babar Azam 75 , Haris Sohail 39)
This is a very unlike Pakistan batting while chasing. Haris and Babar are very calm and very intelligent in this chase. Strange captaincy from Williamson as he continues to bowl and leak runs. Pakistan need 59 runs in 66 balls.
FOUR! Lovely drive through the covers from Haris. There was no fielder at deep cover and the ball touched the ropes despite rolling down slowly.
After 38 overs,Pakistan 172/3 ( Babar Azam 73 , Haris Sohail 34)
Boult brought into the attack. He and Babar are now easily taking Pakistan home. They don't need to do anything extra-ordinary here and lose their wicket in the process. Pakistan need 66 runs in 72 balls.
SIX! Slower in pace and fuller in length, he waits for it and he smashed it for six straight down the ground.
After 37 overs,Pakistan 164/3 ( Babar Azam 72 , Haris Sohail 27)
Williamson continues. By now, Babar has measured him up. He went up after him, first on the off side, danced down the track to smack it for four to long off and then pulled one away for four to square leg. Pakistan need 74 runs in 78 balls.
FOUR! Short ball this time from Williamson, Babar rocked back and hit it for four to square leg boundary
FOUR! Flight from Williamson, Babar dances down the track and hits it to the vacant long-off area for four runs.
After 36 overs,Pakistan 154/3 ( Babar Azam 63 , Haris Sohail 26)
This is interesting. Colin Munro now into the attack. No Santner. Maybe Williamson wants the batters to go after the slow medium pace of Munro. He got hit for a four. But made quick amends. 7 off the over. Pakistan need 84 runs in 84 balls.
FOUR! Through the gap and Babar gets four. That was hit hard and it was placed in the gap between cover and extra cover.
After 35 overs,Pakistan 145/3 ( Babar Azam 57 , Haris Sohail 24)
Williamson continues. He is trying to tempt Haris to come forward and hit him through the off side, he has kept a short cover fielder for the same reason. Pakistan need 93 runs in 90 balls
After 34 overs,Pakistan 142/3 ( Babar Azam 56 , Haris Sohail 22)
Ferguson continues. The two players are not looking troubled at all against pace. The equation is now 96 needed off 96. About time to unleash Santner again. Maybe for two more overs. He has three in his hand. Now or never.
It's still all to play for here at Edgbaston - it's going to be a nail-biter.
Babar Azam has been accused in the past of being a nearly-man by some Pakistani fans and someone who doesn't see his team home very often. Fans have suggested that he bats for himself and doesn't lead Pakistan to many victories - well if there was ever a day to respond to his critics, it's today.
There's a hush in the stadium, there's tension and there's anticipation as the crowd look to see what's going to happen next.
The Mohammad Hafeez was alarming for such an experienced player - he's been dismissed by Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram and Aaron Finch during this World Cup.
After 33 overs,Pakistan 139/3 ( Babar Azam 55 , Haris Sohail 20)
Williamson continues. He is bowling really well, Just 3 off the over. Pakistan bring target below 100. Drinks called. This is not over yet.
After 32 overs,Pakistan 136/3 ( Babar Azam 54 , Haris Sohail 18)
McCullum just analysed Hafeez's fall, saying that he has fallen around deep mid-wicket region thrice now off three part-timers- Finch against Australia, Markram against South Africa and Williamson in this match. Nevertheless, Haris has evaded that first few minutes at crease well and now looking good. 'Pakistan Zindabad', chants can be heard easily on TV. Imagine the buzz at Edgbaston. Pakistan need 102 runs.
Good bowling or poor batting?
Pakistan have now played as many false shots as New Zealand did in their innings. #CWC19— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 26, 2019
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: FOUR! That's it. Pakistan win by 6 wickets. They remain afloat in the tournament. Top knock from Babar Azam and great support by Sohail from the other end. The spooky similarity between Pakistan's 1992 and 2019 campaign continues to surprise and shock everyone equally. They have beaten New Zealand now. Need to win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh to keep the semi-finals chances alive.
Their campaign revived by a win over South Africa, Pakistan will continue their battle of survival when they face an unstoppable New Zealand in a must-win World Cup clash on Wednesday.
Pakistan faced severe criticism after their loss to arch-rivals India but their 49-run win over South Africa breathed life into their campaign but the road ahead is a tough one.
With just two wins and three losses, Pakistan are at the seventh spot with five points in six games.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men will now not only have to win the remaining three matches, starting with New Zealand, but also hope that the results in other matches favour them to salvage any hopes of a semifinal berth.
While pacer Mohammad Amir has been their biggest star, claiming 15 wickets to top the list, none of the other bowlers have backed him, which has affected their campaign.
Their batting line-up too lacked spark before left-handed batsman Haris Sohail, who was dropped after the opening game, made a strong comeback with a 59-ball 89 to help Pakistan post a challenging 308 for 7 against South Africa.
Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz also chipped in with three wickets in their last game after Amir once again delivered, accounting for two scalps.
While the batting and bowling units delivered against the Proteas, fielding is an area of concern for Pakistan and Sarfaraz too admitted that the team will need to pull up its socks.
"We have to work harder on fielding. Again we dropped so many catches (against South Africa), some straightforward and some half-chances. All three matches now are very crucial and we have to sort it out," Sarfaraz had said after the match.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have been invincible so far and currently hold the top position in the points table.
Full Team Squads:
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.
