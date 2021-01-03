Highlights, New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Visitors bowled out for 297

Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Second Test preview: In the first international match of 2021, New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the second Test on Sunday, with an eye on a series clean sweep. The first Test, which kicked off on Boxing Day, was a spectacular affair, with the visitors fighting hard and dragging the game to Day five, only to go down by 101 runs.

New Zealand, who were asked to bat after Pakistan won the toss, responded strongly, posting 431 courtesy a Kane Williamson century (129) and fifties from Ross Taylor (70), Henry Nicholls (56) and BJ Watling (73). In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for just 239, despite fighting efforts from stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Faheem Ashraf (91). The Kiwis, in their second innings fought their way hard to declare at 180-5, setting up a target of 373 for the visitors. However, Pakistan fought valiantly, with a century from Fawad Alam (102) and a half-century from Rizwan (60). However, the formidable Kiwi bowling attack led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult were no match, with every bowler, barring Kane Williamson taking two wickets each.

Coming into the decider, both teams have been hit by injuries. While Babar Azam has been ruled out after failing to recover from a fractured thumb, Matt Henry has been called up as a replacement for the injured Neil Wagner, who suffered a foot injury during the first Test.

A win for the Black Caps would see them reclaim top spot in the ICC Test rankings, while also strengthening their hopes for the World Test Championship final.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Abid Ali,Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Abbas, Haris Sohail, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Shaheen Afridi.