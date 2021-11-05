Highlights, New Zealand vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand win by 52 runs

Toggle between the above tabs to switch between ball by ball commentary and Scorecard

New Zealand vs Namibia, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021



New Zealand take on Namibia in the Super 12 Group 2 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

After suffering a defeat against Pakistan, New Zealand have got back on track with two wins in two, against India and Scotland. Every match is crucial right now and the Kiwis will be looking to stay ahead of the curve with a win over Namibia. Ideally, they would want to win big so the net run rate remains healthy with India and Afghanistan breathing down their neck.

They would have liked to win big against Scotland but the margin was just 15 runs. Against Namibia, they would look for a bigger win given the fact that India beat Afghanistan by a good margin of 66 runs to stay alive. Martin Guptill scored a brilliant 93 against Scotland but the middle order stuttered before Glenn Phillips steadied the ship with Guptill to take New Zealand to 172/5. The Kiwis would need Kane Williamson, and Devon Conway to hit top form before they face Afghanistan in a crunch clash.

Their spinners will again be the key on the slow track of Sharjah. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have bowled frugal spells and accounted for wickets a swell. Sodhi went for 42 against Scotland and had a rare off day, he would be looking to bounce back along with Adam Milne who went for 36 runs from his four.

Namibia will be looking to stay alive in the competition. They have won 1 and lost two of their three matches and would need to win big against India and the Kiwis to stand any chance and would need the other results to go their way as well.

They bowled really well in the first half against Pakistan and restricted them to 59/0 but in the next half, they went for a plenty and conceded 130 in the last 10. A much better bowling effort is the need of the hour. They were decent with the bat but never really got the momentum going and fell short by 45 runs. They will need to go all out in order to topple an in-form NZ side.

Here's all you need to know about the New Zealand vs Namibia match in Sharjah:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Namibia take place?

The match between New Zealand and Namibia will take place on 5 November, 2021.

What is the venue for New Zealand versus Namibia match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

What time will the New Zealand versus Namibia match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand versus Namibia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.