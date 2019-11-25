Highlights, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Hosts complete innings victory, take 1-0 lead
Follow the score and updates from the fifth day of the first Test between New Zealand and England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs MUM Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs DEL Haryana beat Delhi by 30 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 5 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Baroda by 67 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs PUN - Nov 25th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court reserves order for 10.30 am tomorrow; no floor test in Assembly today
-
Sensex surges over 300 points, Nifty above 12,000-mark on positive global cues; Infosys, Bharti Airtel among top gainers
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in consolidation mode as BJP adopts wait-and-watch approach; SC to hear case today
-
UK Election 2019 will not be decided by Brexit, voters across Britain are looking for the 'Next It'
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Even with new format and rules, Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut keep tournament's spirit alive
-
As Tamil releases for 2019 fall below norm of 200-mark, a look at factors that led to declining numbers
-
Girl With A Pearl Earring author Tracy Chevalier: 'Women in historical settings have often been ignored'
-
In water rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 4 report: Mitchell Santner scored his maiden test century and then grabbed three quick wickets to reduce England to 55-3 at the close of play on the fourth day of the first test at Bay Oval on Sunday.
Kane Williamson (L) and Joe Root pose with the Test series trophy. AP
England are still 207 runs behind New Zealand’s first innings score of 615-9 declared and need to bat the entire final day in Mount Maunganui on Monday to save the match.
Joe Denly was on seven, while Joe Root will join him on Monday after nightwatchman Jack Leach was caught in close for a duck off Santner with two balls remaining in the day’s play.
Left-arm spinner Santner had earlier removed openers Dominic Sibley for 12 and Rory Burns for 31. He finished the day with figures of 3-6 off 8.4 overs.
Captain Kane Williamson had closed New Zealand’s first innings with a 262-run lead about 15 minutes after the tea break with wicketkeeper BJ Watling having scored his first test double century.
Watling was eventually dismissed for 205 and, having batted for just over 11 hours, he did not take the field for the first hour of England’s second innings with Tom Latham taking the gloves temporarily.
The 34-year-old Watling, however, took a sharp catch when he did return to dismiss Sibley off Santner. The catch was a milestone in itself, with the last 101 wickets taken by New Zealand at home all falling to pace bowlers.
Santner struck again with less than three overs remaining when Burns mistimed a sweep and spooned a catch to Colin de Grandhomme at square leg, bringing Leach to the wicket before he fell in the final over.
The 27-year-old Santner had earlier also scored his maiden test century as he combined with Watling for a 261-run partnership, a New Zealand record for the seventh wicket, as the hosts dominated the fourth day’s play.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2019 09:34:39 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Centurion BJ Watling says 'I’m very limited and I try to play how I know works best for me' after third day's play
New Zealand vs England: Joe Denly, Ben Stokes' fifties allow visitors to lay foundation on Day 1 of first Test
New Zealand vs England: Two evenly-matched sides set to serve up exciting battle despite absence of World Test Championship context