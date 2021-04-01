Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Auckland, Full cricket score: Hosts complete series sweep with big win

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd T20I preview: Bangladesh will aim to salvage some pride as they take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Auckland on Thursday. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The pitch is expected to be a belter and with short boundary dimensions in Auckland, fans can expect another high-scoring encounter.

There was plenty of drama in the rain-affected second T20I, which the hosts won by 28 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method. After being asked to bat, New Zealand were 173/5 in the 18th over and looked set to post a big total but rain played spoilsport. The revised winning target for Bangladesh was 170 from 16 overs but the visitors finished with 142/7. Earlier, The Black Caps won the series opener by a convincing margin of 66 runs.

The Kiwis have been dominant in this home season, winning their seventh series across formats.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.