New Zealand Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh At Eden Park, Auckland, 01 April, 2021

01 April, 2021
Starts 11:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand

New Zealand

141/4 (10.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

76/10 (9.3 ov)

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 65 runs

New Zealand Bangladesh
141/4 (10.0 ov) - R/R 14.1 76/10 (9.3 ov) - R/R 8

Rubel Hossain - 1

Nasum Ahmed - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rubel Hossain not out 3 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 2 0 15 3
Glenn Phillips 1.3 0 11 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 76/10 (9.3)

4 (4) R/R: 3.42

Nasum Ahmed 3(4) S.R (75)

c Tim Southee b Glenn Phillips

Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Auckland, Full cricket score: Hosts complete series sweep with big win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 1st, 2021
  • 16:26:38 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd T20I preview: Bangladesh will aim to salvage some pride as they take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Auckland on Thursday. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The pitch is expected to be a belter and with short boundary dimensions in Auckland, fans can expect another high-scoring encounter.

There was plenty of drama in the rain-affected second T20I, which the hosts won by 28 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method. After being asked to bat, New Zealand were 173/5 in the 18th over and looked set to post a big total but rain played spoilsport. The revised winning target for Bangladesh was 170 from 16 overs but the visitors finished with 142/7. Earlier, The Black Caps won the series opener by a convincing margin of 66 runs.

The Kiwis have been dominant in this home season, winning their seventh series across formats.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

Updated Date: April 01, 2021 16:26:38 IST

Tags:

