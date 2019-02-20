First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in NZ | 3rd ODI Feb 20, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
SL in SA Feb 21, 2019
SA vs SL
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Dunedin, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps sweep ODI series with 88-run win

Follow full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the third ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 20, 2019 03:30:22 IST

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs

330/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.6
Fours
26
Sixes
9
Extras
11
242/10
Overs
47.2
R/R
5.13
Fours
27
Sixes
3
Extras
20

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd ODI preview: New Zealand and Bangladesh face off in the third and final ODI that takes place at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. Having already lost the series with defeats in the first two games, Bangladesh will be hoping to salvage some pride in the dead rubber.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (L) and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (R). AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (L) and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (R). AFP

Earlier in the series, a rejuvenated Martin Guptill wound back the clock with his second century in as many games as a clinical New Zealand clinched their one-day series against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Saturday.

The long-serving opener, who had a disappointing recent series against India, rated his 118 as a more satisfying knock than the unbeaten 117 when he returned to form in the first match against Bangladesh.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match Test series that starts on 28 February at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Squads:

New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (wk), Todd Astle, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 11:59:50 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Black Caps, Cricket, Kane Williamson, Mashrafe Mortaza, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2019, ODI, Sports

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5788 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all