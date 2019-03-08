Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Wellington, Day 1, Full cricket score: Play called off due to relentless rain
Follow live updates on Day 1 of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Wellington's Basin Reserve.
2nd Test preview: New Zealand will aim to wrap up the three-match series with a win in the second Test at Wellington which starts on Friday.
Kane Williamson and Co won the first Test by an innings and 52 runs to take 1-0 lead.
File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah. Reuters
New Zealand batsman Tom Latham said on Thursday that Kiwis are looking to wrap up the series with a game to spare.
"We're looking to win the Test match in whatever way possible. Whatever gives us the best chance that is what we will do," Latham said.
Wellington's wicket is green and expected to assist seamers, but Latham is confident that Kiwi batsmen will do good even if they lose toss and are put into bat.
"It does look a little bit greener and with a little bit more grass on it (than previously) so, regardless of what the surface plays like it's about us trying to adapt to that surface as quick as possible," Latham said.
"If we are asked to bat it will be a challenge. We haven't batted first a huge amount this summer so if we do I'm certainly looking forward to doing that and taking that challenge on."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah indicated that they would go with four pacers at Wellington.
"We are yet to decide but we are thinking of picking four pace bowlers, given the conditions," he said.
"If you remember, the 2017 wicket was greenish early on too. Batsmen will find it difficult on the first day. There'll be seam movement and swing."
In the Wellington Test two years ago, Bangladesh surprised after being sent into bat with a first innings of 595 for eight declared, only to eventually lose by seven wickets.
Kiwis are chasing their fifth Test series win in a row while Bangladesh have never won a Test match in the backyard of New Zealand.
Squads:
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Will Young, Matt Henry
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 08:13:24 IST
