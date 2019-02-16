Toggle between tabs for Live score and ball-by-ball commentary



Toss report, 2nd ODI: New Zealand opted to bowl first as they look to wrap up the one-day series against Bangladesh with a match to spare in Christchurch on Saturday.

The weather is heavily overcast and there were some early morning showers, which made conditions ripe for the quick bowlers.

"Hopefully we can get something out of that surface first up," said captain Kane Williamson.

New Zealand have made one change from the side that beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI on Wednesday.

Todd Astle replaces Mitchell Santner as the sole spinner in the side.

Bangladesh, who have kept an unchanged side, struggled against the New Zealand pace attack of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson in the first match.

"We would like to have bowled as well," said skipper Masharafe Mortaza.

"I think our bowlers have been doing alright, it's our batsmen today who have to do well."

Mushfiqur Rahim will be playing his 200th ODI, becoming the second Bangladesh player to reach the milestone, two months behind Mashrafe.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Todd Astle Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafiqur Rahman

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Steve Bernard (AUS)

With inputs from AFP