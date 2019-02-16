Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval, Full cricket score: Kiwis win by eight wickets, seal series 2-0
Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Toss report, 2nd ODI: New Zealand opted to bowl first as they look to wrap up the one-day series against Bangladesh with a match to spare in Christchurch on Saturday.
The weather is heavily overcast and there were some early morning showers, which made conditions ripe for the quick bowlers.
"Hopefully we can get something out of that surface first up," said captain Kane Williamson.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (L) and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (R). AFP
New Zealand have made one change from the side that beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI on Wednesday.
Todd Astle replaces Mitchell Santner as the sole spinner in the side.
Bangladesh, who have kept an unchanged side, struggled against the New Zealand pace attack of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson in the first match.
"We would like to have bowled as well," said skipper Masharafe Mortaza.
"I think our bowlers have been doing alright, it's our batsmen today who have to do well."
Mushfiqur Rahim will be playing his 200th ODI, becoming the second Bangladesh player to reach the milestone, two months behind Mashrafe.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Todd Astle Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mustafiqur Rahman
Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)
Match referee: Steve Bernard (AUS)
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2019 11:19:15 IST
