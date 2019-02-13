Toggle between tabs for Live score and ball-by-ball commentary



New Zealand conceded the ODIs to India 4-1, but made a thumping comeback in the subsequent T20Is, winning the series 2-1. Kane Williamson, leading from the front, has turned the side into a well-oiled machine, one that's especially formidable in home conditions. He himself has been in decent form since the turn of the year too, notching three fifties in eight ODIs.

For Williamson's class, their batting will be led by the veteran, Ross Taylor. He's accumulated 458 runs in just eight innings, and is the highest run-scorer in ODIs so far this year. He already has a century to go with three half-centuries, and averages 65. Bangladesh have a fine attack, but they'll be particularly wary of these two.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have work to do, having conceded the ODI and T20I series in the Caribbean in December. This will be their first international venture of the new year, and they will want to start it on a positive note.

However, they will miss the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out of the ODI series after fracturing a finger. They will, therefore, rely heavily on the other seniors in the ranks – Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, captain Mashrafe Mortaza, and Tamim Iqbal, who hammered 141* in the Bangladesh Premier League final last week.

With inputs from ICC