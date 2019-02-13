First Cricket
Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Napier, Full Cricket Score: Martin Guptill's ton guides Kiwis to easy win

Catch all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 13, 2019 06:29:11 IST

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

232/10
Overs
48.5
R/R
4.78
Fours
21
Sixes
2
Extras
27
233/2
Overs
44.3
R/R
5.26
Fours
20
Sixes
4
Extras
7

New Zealand conceded the ODIs to India 4-1, but made a thumping comeback in the subsequent T20Is, winning the series 2-1. Kane Williamson, leading from the front, has turned the side into a well-oiled machine, one that's especially formidable in home conditions. He himself has been in decent form since the turn of the year too, notching three fifties in eight ODIs.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (L) and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (R). AFP

For Williamson's class, their batting will be led by the veteran, Ross Taylor. He's accumulated 458 runs in just eight innings, and is the highest run-scorer in ODIs so far this year. He already has a century to go with three half-centuries, and averages 65. Bangladesh have a fine attack, but they'll be particularly wary of these two.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have work to do, having conceded the ODI and T20I series in the Caribbean in December. This will be their first international venture of the new year, and they will want to start it on a positive note.

However, they will miss the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out of the ODI series after fracturing a finger. They will, therefore, rely heavily on the other seniors in the ranks – Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, captain Mashrafe Mortaza, and Tamim Iqbal, who hammered 141* in the Bangladesh Premier League final last week.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 14:04:27 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, Kane Williamson, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2019, ODI, Tamim Iqbal, Trent Boult

