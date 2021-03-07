Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs Australia At Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 07 March, 2021

07 March, 2021
Starts 04:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

142/8 (20.0 ov)

5th T20I
New Zealand

New Zealand

143/3 (15.3 ov)

New Zealand beat Australia by 7 wickets

Australia New Zealand
142/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.1 143/3 (15.3 ov) - R/R 9.23

Match Ended

New Zealand beat Australia by 7 wickets

Glenn Phillips - 18

Mark Chapman - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Glenn Phillips not out 34 16 5 2
Mark Chapman not out 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhye Richardson 3 0 19 1
Adam Zampa 2.3 0 43 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 124/3 (14.1)

19 (19) R/R: 14.25

Martin Guptill 71(46) S.R (154.34)

c Mitchell Marsh b Jhye Richardson

Highlights, New Zealand vs Australia, 5th T20I at Wellington, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by seven wickets, clinch series 3-2

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 7th, 2021
  • 8:22:27 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Fourth T20I report: Captain Aaron Finch carried his bat for 79 from 55 balls to propel Australia to a 50-run win over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 and level the five-match series 2-2 on Friday.

With Finch’s impetus, Australia made 156-6 batting first before New Zealand foundered on a slow pitch, bowled out for 106 in 18.5 overs.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson greet each other. AP

Australia skipper Aaron Finch and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson greet each other. AP

Finch won the toss and decided Australia would bat first on the same pitch where it had beaten New Zealand by 64 runs in the previous match, and which he said “looks hard and at its best for batting.”

It was anything but. The wicket at the Wellington stadium — empty of spectators for the second match in a row — was sticky and the slow bowlers wreaked havoc in both innings.

After Finch, Marcus Stoinis’s 19 and Glenn Maxwell’s 18 were the next-best scores in an innings which looked inadequate and unlikely to test New Zealand.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi took 3-32 and left-armer Mitchell Santner 1-16.

Finch reached one of the slowest of his 14 T20 half centuries from 47 balls without hitting a six and Australia struggled to 100 from 15 overs. But he made amends by hitting three sixes and 26 runs from the last over by Kyle Jamieson to lift his side to a competitive total.

On 35, Finch overtook David Warner (2,265) to become Australia’s leading run scorer in Twenty20s.

"I think just hanging in there towards the end helped me out,” Finch said. “I had visions of ending up something like 50 off 60 balls and looking a right fool.

“But I was lucky to get some momentum towards the end of the innings. I think I was trying to hit it a bit too hard before that.

“We lost a couple of wickets along the way and couldn’t load up from the 15th or 16th over, so we just had to take it as deep as we could and it was nice to get a few out of the middle near the end.”

New Zealand couldn’t gain any momentum in its reply, losing wickets at regular intervals and lacking a contribution to match Finch’s.

Jamieson’s 30 from 18 balls, batting at No. 9 in a lost cause, was the best effort. Opener Tim Seifert made 19 and Devon Conway 17.

Seifert and Santner dragged balls onto their stumps, Glenn Phillips (1) was run out in a mix-up with Conway and the remainder of the batsmen were out to catches close to, or in front, of the wicket. That reflected the slow pace of the pitch.

Australia had the confidence to use three spinners and they shared six wickets for 49 runs. Ashton Agar took 2-11, following his 6-30 in the third match, Maxwell claimed 2-14 and Adam Zampa picked up 2-24.

Paceman Kane Richardson took 3-19 from 2.5 overs.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: March 07, 2021 08:22:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

New Zealand vs Australia: Martin Guptill stars with 71 as hosts win by seven wickets, clinch series 3-2
First Cricket News

New Zealand vs Australia: Martin Guptill stars with 71 as hosts win by seven wickets, clinch series 3-2

Guptill, who had been out of form going into the series, led with a masterful 71, including seven fours and four sixes, while Conway contributed 36 with the pair putting on 106 for the first wicket.

New Zealand vs Australia, Highlights, 1st T20I at Christchurch, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by 53 runs
First Cricket News

New Zealand vs Australia, Highlights, 1st T20I at Christchurch, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by 53 runs

Catch scorcard of first T20I between New Zealand and Australia

New Zealand vs Australia: Devon Conway's unbeaten 99 guides hosts to easy win over Aaron Finch and Co in first T20I
First Cricket News

New Zealand vs Australia: Devon Conway's unbeaten 99 guides hosts to easy win over Aaron Finch and Co in first T20I

Conway improved on his previous high score of 65 in T20Is, coming to the crease when New Zealand were 11-2 and leaving unbeaten when they were 184/5 after winning the toss and batting first.