New Zealand Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 07 November, 2021

07 November, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
124/8 (20.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 40
125/2 (18.1 ov)

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

124/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.2 125/2 (18.1 ov) - R/R 6.88

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

Devon Conway (W) - 36

Kane Williamson (C) - 29

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) not out 40 42 3 0
Devon Conway (W) not out 36 32 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Naveen-ul-Haq 2 0 16 0
Gulbadin Naib 1.1 0 9 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 57/2 (8.5)

68 (68) R/R: 7.28

Martin Guptill 28(23) S.R (121.73)

b Rashid Khan
Highlights, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand eliminate India with eight-wicket win

18:58 (IST)

New Zealand are a hugely popular side and loved by all but today they have broken a lot of Indian hearts by winning against Afghanistan. But in all honesty, the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand made it almost impossible for India to reach the semis. The Kiwis came into the match with a simple equation — win and reach the semis. They did that and without any fuss. They bowled well to restrict Afghanistan to 124/8, and then batted in a clam way to get across the finish line without a hiccup. Excellent cricket. Excellent team.

That's it from our side for tonight. Bye bye! 

18:51 (IST)

Kane Williamson: "It was a strong performance from the team. We all know how dangerous this Afghanistan side is. Another strong challenge is coming up. England are a very strong side. Looking forward to the occasion."

18:49 (IST)

Mohammad Nabi: "We didn't start well and when Najib brought us back we didn't finish well. 150-160 should have been a decent total on this pitch. We played good cricket in the tournament, we will take a lot of positives from here. We need to correct the mistakes we made with the bat."

18:46 (IST)

Trent Boult: "Nice to get this performance this afternoon. Boys are feeling good and we have big games coming up. We have been playing good cricket. Hopefully we can keep it going."

18:44 (IST)

Trent Boult is the Player of the Match for bowling figures of 3/17

18:43 (IST)

18:32 (IST)

New Zealand reach semis with eight-wicket win!!

Another World Cup semi-finals appearance for New Zealand. It has been a highly professional performance today. Put in to bowl, the New Zealand pacers and spinners never allowed Afghanistan batters to build partnerships. And chasing a small total, skipper Williamson led from the front to take his team to the semi-finals.

18:44 (IST)

17:49 (IST)

Martin Guptill b Rashid Khan 28 (23)

Guptill will be kicking himself for the way he got out. Guptill picked the wrong'un and went for a sweep shot but missed it completely and lost his stumps. 
17:29 (IST)

Daryl Mitchell c †Mohammad Shahzad b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17 (12)

Mujeeb strikes! The carrom ball does the job. It was pitched on length, outside off and Mitchell opened the face of the bat to guide it to the third man but the ball turned away and kissed the edge on its way to the keeper.
17:05 (IST)

Rashid Khan c Williamson b Neesham 3 (7)

Full toss ball but Rashid mistimes his shot and Williamson takes a sliding catch at extra cover. 
16:58 (IST)

Karim Janat c Sodhi b Boult 2 (2)

Good catch by Sodhi at fine leg. Janat departs quickly as he picks the fielder with a flick. The ball was dipping on Sodhi but he judged it well.
16:56 (IST)

Najibullah c Neesham b Boult 73(48)

The fantastic innings comes to an end. Neesham takes an excellent diving catch after running to his left to remove Najibullah who chipped the fuller ball down the ground. 
16:53 (IST)

Mohammad Nabi c & b Southee 14 (20)

Nabi slaps the length ball back to the bowler and Southee manages to pull off a screamer on his own bowling. 
16:16 (IST)

Gulbadin b Ish Sodhi 15(18)
15:55 (IST)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Southee 6 (9)

LBW! Rahmanullah misses on a flick against a fuller delivery from Southee. He wanted to review but Naib asked him not to.
15:46 (IST)

Hazratullah Zazai c Santner b Boult 2 (4)

The ball held up just a little bit. The batter was too early into his flick shot and the leading edge has been taken by the mid-wicket fielder.
15:41 (IST)

Mohammad Shahzad c †Conway b Milne 4 (11)

Gone! Shahzad falls trying to uppercut a bouncer from Milne. The thick outside edge is collected excellently by Conway. He fumbled at first but managed to held onto it.
15:04 (IST)

TOSS: Afghanistan decided to bat first after winning the toss.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Latest Updates: The dot balls keep rising! Conway failed to get a run on the first four balls of Hassan, and also got beaten on one of them after the length ball held its line. Some more tight overs could build some pressure on the Kiwis. Two from the over. 62 more needed.

Preview: The Indian team, and billions back home, will watch with bated breath as New Zealand face Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match, the result of which will decide the semifinal line-up from Group 2.

A win for the Kiwis would shut India's hopes of advancing to the last-four as it would take them to eight points, putting things beyond the reach of Virat Kohli's men.

If Afghanistan manage to turn the tables on Kane Williamson & Co, it will keep alive their slim chances while boosting that of the Indians (on 4 points currently), who would need to win their last match with a good margin.

However, if the Kiwis secure a win, India's final league game on Monday against Namibia will be rendered inconsequential.

How the New Zealand batters handle the middle overs when star spinner Rashid Khan would be in operation would have a huge say on how the match pans out and a good start by the powerful Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell could prove crucial as would skipper Williamson's contribution.

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and New Zealand take place?

The match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will take place on 7 November 2021.

What is the venue for Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?

Afghanistan vs New Zealand match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will Afghanistan vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Teams (from):

Afghanistan: Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

(with inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: November 07, 2021 18:59:38 IST

Tags:

