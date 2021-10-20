Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Namibia Vs Netherlands At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 20 October, 2021

20 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
164/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 7
166/4 (19.0 ov)

Namibia beat Netherlands by 6 wickets

164/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.2 166/4 (19.0 ov) - R/R 8.74

David Wiese - 3

JJ Smit - 14

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Wiese not out 66 40 4 5
JJ Smit not out 14 8 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Fred Klaassen 4 0 14 1
Logan van Beek 4 0 39 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 145/4 (16.5)

21 (21) R/R: 9.69

JJ Smit 14(8)

Gerhard Erasmus (C) 32(22) S.R (145.45)

c Scott Edwards b Timm van der Gugten

Highlights, Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score: Namibia achieve historic victory

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 20th, 2021
  • 19:02:39 IST

Toss update: Namibia won the toss and elected to field on Wednesday in their T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands.

Both teams lost their opening Group A games by an identical margin of seven wickets, with Sri Lanka beating Namibia and Ireland defeating the Dutch thanks to fast bowler Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said dew later in the game played a part in his team's loss, which encouraged him to bowl first on Wednesday.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus at the toss. Twitter @ICC

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar also wanted to bowl first.

In the late game, 2014 champion Sri Lanka will take on Ireland. The top two teams from the group qualify for the Super 12s starting on Saturday.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: October 20, 2021 19:02:39 IST

Tags:

