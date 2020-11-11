Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 10 November, 2020

10 November, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

156/7 (20.0 ov)

Final
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

157/5 (18.4 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians
156/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.80 157/5 (18.4 ov) - R/R 8.41

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

Krunal Pandya - 1

Ishan Kishan - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ishan Kishan not out 33 19 3 1
Krunal Pandya not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 3 0 32 1
Anrich Nortje 2.4 0 25 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 156/5 (18.3)

1 (1) R/R: 6

Hardik Pandya 3(5) S.R (60)

c Ajinkya Rahane b Anrich Nortje
Highlights, MI vs DC Final, IPL 2020, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai retain trophy, become first since CSK to win back-to-back titles

Highlights, MI vs DC Final, IPL 2020, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai retain trophy, become first since CSK to win back-to-back titles

00:15 (IST)

That's all for tonight, folks. Mumbai Indians, the best team this season, ended the tournament with their fifth IPL title. The tournament was conducted under a lot uncertainties, this being a pandemic year. The decision was taken to shift the league from India to Dubai with COVID-19 testing and quarantining coming into the picture. There were a few downs but ultimately, cricket-lovers got what they wanted. Top effort from BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board. Also, thanks to all the players and support staff of all the teams who put up a great show.

Hope this pandemic situation ends soon. Thanks for joining with us throughout the tournament. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage and on behalf of everybody at Firstpost, we wish you well.

Full Scorecard
23:59 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates, Rohit Sharma: "Pretty happy with how things went for us. We wanted to make winning a habit. A lot of credit goes to people who work behind the scenes. It's important to get the best out of everybody. They have been absolutely brilliant (Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav). Unfortunately, he got run out today. You just got to keep motivating them and give them confidence. Missed playing at Wankhede but hopefully we'll be back next year." 

Full Scorecard
23:52 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Mahela Jaywardene, Mumbai Indians head coach: I don’t think it’s easy. It was a tough tournament for us. You have the tag of champions, and Mumbai not winning on even years. Have to say congratulations to Ricky and the Delhi Capitals. Were a very tough opponent today. What we’ve done over the years is try and be consistent with our processes. The guys were not trying to do anything different. It’s been in Mumbai’s DNA for a long time, the six-hitting. But we’ve ensured the rotation of strike as well. Credit to the franchise and management. We created a bit of history today. It’s all about making sure they understand the roles they play. We’ve got a very good leadership group out there. Everyone’s doing a bit of work out there. This group has been fantastic. They’ve put in a lot of work off season, as well as during season.

Full Scorecard
23:51 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates, Shreyas Iyer: "He's a very confident coach (on Ricky Pointing). The way he motivates players is simply amazing. The IPL always amazes you, it's one of the toughest leagues to play. I'm overwhelmed to be part of it, and I'm really proud of my boys, the way they have played to reach the final. It was a great achievement but winning the final would have been one step ahead. Thanks you fans for all the support."   

Full Scorecard
23:49 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals head coach.Gotta give credit where credit’s due. They turned up and played a great game in the final where it matters. I’m extremely proud of this unit. Got a great bunch of players. MI thoroughly deserve this win. He’s a brilliant young player and a captain, and has definitely grown in stature. I love every moment, and hopefully we can continue working in the future. IPL’s certainly a hard tournament to win. We fought back really well in the end. I must admit leaving Australia being a bit skeptical about the tournament going all the way, but credit to the organisers for pulling this off.

Full Scorecard
23:48 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Jofra Archer is adjudged the Most Valuable Player for IPL 2020!

Full Scorecard
23:40 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Kagiso Rabada is Purple Cap winner for 30 wickets this season. KL Rahul is the winner of Orange Cap for scoring 670 runs.  

KL Rahul: “Getting the Orange Cap means a lot, but would’ve been better if we had won. But this season’s been a great learning curve for me.”

Full Scorecard
23:34 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Devdutt Padikkal has been named as the Emerging Player of the Year    

Full Scorecard
23:33 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Trent Boult is the Player of the Match for his 3/30 from four overs!

Boult: Nice to be contributing, getting the team off to a good start. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Got a good couple of months, and to get across the line tonight was definitely worth it. Little bit of niggle coming into this game, but wanted to be on the stage doing my thing. I was pretty clear with what I was trying to do. Trying to take the early wickets, and pitch the ball up.

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)

PL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Man of the Match in IPL finals:

2008 - Y Pathan 
2009 - A Kumble 
2010 - S Raina 
2011 - M Vijay 
2012 - M Bisla 
2013 - K Pollard 
2014 - M Pandey 
2015 - RG Sharma 
2016 - B Cutting 
2017 - K Pandya 
2018 - S Watson
2019 - J Bumrah 
2020 - T Boult*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:32 (IST)
Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:48 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Jofra Archer is adjudged the Most Valuable Player for IPL 2020!
23:40 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Kagiso Rabada is Purple Cap winner for 30 wickets this season. KL Rahul is the winner of Orange Cap for scoring 670 runs.  

KL Rahul: “Getting the Orange Cap means a lot, but would’ve been better if we had won. But this season’s been a great learning curve for me.”
23:34 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Devdutt Padikkal has been named as the Emerging Player of the Year    
23:33 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Trent Boult is the Player of the Match for his 3/30 from four overs!

Boult: Nice to be contributing, getting the team off to a good start. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Got a good couple of months, and to get across the line tonight was definitely worth it. Little bit of niggle coming into this game, but wanted to be on the stage doing my thing. I was pretty clear with what I was trying to do. Trying to take the early wickets, and pitch the ball up.
22:53 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: MUMBAI INDIANS ARE CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIFTH TIME! 

Back-to-back titles for Rohit Sharma's team. They have been the best side this season and they proved their worth once again. 
22:51 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Oh it's out! Short from Nortje, Hardik Pandya hits it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. The scores are level. Hardik Pandya c Rahane b Nortje 3 (5)
22:45 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Chopped on. Pollard is not staying till the end to see his team home. Rabada gets a wicket. Pollard b Rabada 9(4) 
22:40 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Slow bouncer from Nortje. Rohit Sharma doesn't connect it and Lalit Yadav pulls off a stunner in the mid-wicket region. Superb knock comes to an end.  Rohit c (sub)Lalit Yadav b Nortje 68(51)
22:29 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma both hit 50-plus runs today. This is the second instance of both the captains scoring 50-plus runs in an IPL final. Kohli and Warner did it in 2016.
22:13 (IST)

Run out!

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Terrible misunderstanding between Rohit and Suryakumar. Suryakumar sacrifices his wicket for team's skipper. Mumbai needed to avoid this. Suryakumar Yadav run out (Praveen Dubey/Pant) 19(20) 
21:48 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Edge and taken. Marcus Stoinis strikes in his first over with what looked like a off-cutter. Dangerous de Kock walks back to the pavilion. de Kock c Pant b Stoinis 20(12
21:15 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! Iyer gets a thick leading edge that sends the ball down to long off, and pushes for a second run. The throw from long off is a sharp one, and Rabada is ultimately caught short of the non-striker's end! Delhi Capitals finish on 156/7 after opting to bat!

Rabada run out (Suryakumar/Coulter-Nile) 0(0)
21:11 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! Coulter-Nile takes pace off this delivery as Axar goes for a heave towards the leg side. Comfortable catch for substitute fielder Anukul Roy at deep midwicket. DC 149/6

Patel c sub (Anukul) b Coulter-Nile 9(9)
21:00 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! No special from Hetmyer today! Lovely slower bouncer from Boult, and Hetmyer falls for the trap, guiding it straight into the hands of the man at short third man! DC 137/5

Hetmyer c Coulter-Nile b Boult 5(5)
20:56 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Fifty up for Shreyas Iyer — his 16th overall in the IPL and his third this season! Gets to the milestone with a brace in the 17th over, consuming 40 balls along the way! DC 131/4
20:54 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: FOUR! Slapped over mid off by Iyer off Bumrah! Not the best of timing on that occasion, but he still manages to get it racing all the way to the fence! 500 runs up for the Delhi skipper this season with that shot! DC 129/4
20:48 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! Nathan Coulter-Nile finally gets the breakthrough as Rishabh Pant departs after crossing the half-century, pulling a short ball straight to Hardik at fine leg! Ends the partnership just four short of the century mark! DC 118/4

Pant c Krunal b Coulter-Nile 56(38)
20:45 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: FOUR! Fifty up for Rishabh Pant off just 35 balls — his first in this edition and 12th overall! Had been struggling with the bat throughout the tournament, but finally stood up when it mattered the most. Brings up the milestone with a boundary towards fine leg off Coulter-Nile. DC 114/3
20:18 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: SIX! Rishabh Pant has arrived at the party! Gets down on one knee and heaves the ball towards the leg side, comfortably clearing the midwicket fence! Brings up the fifty partnership with Iyer as well! DC 74/3
19:50 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! Jayant Yadav gets the breakthrough! What a change by Rohit Sharma! Shatters the stumps with a delivery that turns sharply after pitching along middle. The southpaw went for a mighty heave towards the leg side, but never made contact. DC 22/3

Dhawan b Jayant 15(13)
19:44 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! You just can't keep Trent Boult quiet in the powerplay! This time cramps him for room down the leg side. Rahane, looking to glance it towards fine leg, ends up getting a faint tickle to get caught behind! DC 16/2

Rahane c de Kock b Boult 2(4)
19:32 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: OUT! Trent Boult strikes off the very first delivery of the final! Gets rid of Marcus Stoinis with a delivery that squares up and gets his outside edge before settling nicely in de Kock's gloves! DC 0/1

Stoinis c de Kock b Boult 0(1)
19:08 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: MI XI — Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
19:06 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: DC XI — Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje
19:01 (IST)

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: Delhi Capitals win the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer opts to bat!

IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: IPL Final 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs DC Match Updates: MUMBAI INDIANS ARE CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIFTH TIME! Back-to-back titles for Rohit Sharma's team. They have been the best side this season and they proved their worth once again.

Preview: It's time for the big final in IPL 2020. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the summit clash on 10 November at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai, who are into their sixth IPL final and have four titles in their trophy cabinet, would be aiming for their fifth silverware. They have earlier won the IPL trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The only time they did not win the title after reaching the finale was in 2010 when they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Standing in their way to the record fifth title are Shreyas Iyer's boys from Delhi. It would be the first final match for DC in history. They defeated Sunriser Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 on Sunday to qualify for the final.

With Kagiso Rabada leading the wicket-takers list for the 13th edition of the IPL and Anrich Nortje at the seventh spot in the same chart, it has been Delhi's inconsistent batting that has proved to be a bane for a team which is being coached by Australian great Ricky Ponting. Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have also contributed by stifling opposition batsmen and picking up crucial wickets.

Apart from opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 603 runs so far this season, all other batsmen have failed to put in a consistent run with the bat. Young and talented Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have been major disappointments.

However, Delhi made some inspired changes against Hyderabad to win the all-important match as they put up a solid 189/3 after batting first before the bowlers completed the victory.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been one of the bright spots for Delhi this season, opened the batting along with Dhawan as they put up an 86-run stand for the first wicket. Shimron Hetmyer also slammed 42 off 22 after returning to the team as Delhi gave Hyderabad an almost insurmountable target.

Ponting and Iyer would hope for another fruitful batting performance in the final so as to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat against Mumbai in this edition of the IPL.

Rohit Sharma's side, on the other hand, has been the most consistent team of IPL 2020. After finishing at the top of the league table, they registered a 57-run win in Qualifier 1 over Delhi to progress to the final.

The most complete unit in the IPL, Mumbai have been firing on all cylinders. Whether powerplay or at death, there have been putting in memorable performances in both departments — batting and bowling.

They have a massive edge over Delhi as they get ready for the final and are the favourites to lift the trophy on Tuesday, however, past performances hold little value in a final and what matters is who plays the best cricket on the day.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit SharmaSherfane RutherfordSuryakumar YadavAnmolpreet SinghChris LynnSaurabh TiwaryDhawal KulkarniJasprit BumrahMitchell McClenaghanRahul ChaharTrent BoultMohsin KhanPrince Balwant Rai SinghDigvijay DeshmukhHardik PandyaJayant YadavKieron PollardKrunal PandyaAnukul RoyNathan Coulter-NileIshan KishanQuinton de KockAditya TareJames Pattinson

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande

Click here for all the latest updates from IPL 2020 

Updated Date: November 11, 2020 00:09:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Royals win by 7-wickets, keep playoff hopes alive
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, KXIP vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Royals win by 7-wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare! Buttler smashes the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum off the second, and brings the equation down to just one with a brace off the third. Jordan then concedes a wide off the fourth to bring the match to a rather anti-climactic end, as Steve Smith’s men keep their campaign alive!

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets, both team qualify for playoffs
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs RCB Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets, both team qualify for playoffs

Delhi Capitals pulled off a comfortable six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals enter final after 17-run win over Sunrisers
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals enter final after 17-run win over Sunrisers

DC show nerves of steel to go through to the final where they will face MI. It will be some contest. DC have not beaten MI in IPL 2020 and it will take some doing on part of Delhi to overcome the defending champions.