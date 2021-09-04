Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe At Bready Cricket Club, Bready, 04 September, 2021

04 September, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

124/4 (20.0 ov)

5th T20I
Ireland

Ireland

119/10 (20.0 ov)

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 5 runs

Zimbabwe Ireland
124/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.2 119/10 (20.0 ov) - R/R 5.95

Match Ended

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 5 runs

Craig Young - 10

Josh Little - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Craig Young not out 11 9 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Blessing Muzarabani 4 0 18 0
Richard Ngarava 4 0 14 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 119/10 (20)

13 (13) R/R: 7.09

Craig Young 10(7)

Josh Little 3(4) S.R (75)

run out (Richard Ngarava)

Highlights, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I at Magheramason: Visitors win final match of series by 5 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 4th, 2021
  • 23:17:33 IST

4th T20I Report: Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling paved the way as Ireland clinched their Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a 64-run victory on Thursday.

O'Brien scored 47 and Stirling made 39 in an 89-run partnership that laid the foundations for Ireland's total of 174-4.

O'Brien and Stirling have been in excellent form, with the former smashing a half-century in Ireland's series-levelling win in the second match and the latter making his maiden T20 international century in the third game.

Zimbabwe mustered only 110-9 in reply as Ireland seamer Mark Adair took a decisive 4-23.

Craig Ervine battled hard for his 28, but Zimbabwe were unable to stop Ireland securing their biggest margin of victory against a 'Full Member' cricket country in T20 internationals.

The tourists were hampered by an injury suffered in the pre-match warm-up by Ryan Burl, one of their star performers the series.

Ireland have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the last match on Saturday at Bready.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: September 04, 2021 23:17:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ramiz Raja set to take over as PCB chairman as Ehsan Mani steps down
First Cricket News

Ramiz Raja set to take over as PCB chairman as Ehsan Mani steps down

An official of the PCB confirmed that Mani was no longer chairman of the board as his tenure ended on 25 August.

India vs England: How a horse and an elephant helped visitors register first Test win in England
First Cricket News

India vs England: How a horse and an elephant helped visitors register first Test win in England

The story of how India fans borrowed Bella the elephant from Chessington Zoo and brought her to the Oval mid-match — something the 1971 team saw as a lucky omen as it coincided with the festival of Ganesha, the elephant-headed Hindu god — has gone down in cricket history.

Uncertainty, distress for Afghanistan cricketers after Taliban takeover
First Cricket News

Uncertainty, distress for Afghanistan cricketers after Taliban takeover

Following the stunning victory of the hardline Islamists, many of the players in cricket-mad Afghanistan's beloved national team are finding it difficult to focus on sport.