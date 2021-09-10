Highlights Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 2nd ODI at Belfast, Full Cricket Score: Rain plays spoilsport after hosts post 282/8

|Ireland
|Zimbabwe
|282/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.64
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mark Adair
|not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Craig Young
|not out
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Richard Ngarava
|9
|0
|52
|3
|Luke Jongwe
|8
|0
|60
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 277/8 (49.4)
|
5 (5) R/R: 15
Mark Adair 1(1)
Craig Young 4(1)
|
Andy McBrine 6(1) S.R (600)
run out (Regis Chakabva / Luke Jongwe)
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss news: Craig Ervine won the toss and Zimbabwe decided to bowl first in the second ODI against Ireland which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.
Zimbabwe won the first ODI by 38 runs and another victory today will help them seal the three-match series. Earlier, Ireland won the five-match T20I series 3-2.
"The conditions are overcast and hopefully we'll make use of that new ball," said Ervine at the toss.
The visitors have made one change from the previous match with Milton Shumba coming in for Dion Myers. No changes for Ireland.
"We didn't play that well the other day. The run chase was set up nicely, but we couldn't get over the line. Looks a better pitch today," Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said after the toss.
Ireland playing XI: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little
Zimbabwe playing XI: Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
From Australia to West Indies, all squads that have been announced so far for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Griezmann made it 41 goals for his country when he beat Finnish 'keeper Lukas Hradecky at the near post to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute.
The 95-year-old monarch is said to be buried 10 days after she dies and her son and heir, Prince Charles, will embark on a tour of the UK before the burial is held