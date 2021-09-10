Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (odi)

Ireland Vs Zimbabwe At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 10 September, 2021

10 September, 2021
Starts (IST)
Match Abandoned
Ireland

Ireland

282/8 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

Match Abandoned

Ireland Zimbabwe
282/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.64

Match Abandoned

Mark Adair - 1

Craig Young - 4

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mark Adair not out 2 2 0 0
Craig Young not out 4 1 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Richard Ngarava 9 0 52 3
Luke Jongwe 8 0 60 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 277/8 (49.4)

5 (5) R/R: 15

Mark Adair 1(1)

Andy McBrine 6(1) S.R (600)

run out (Regis Chakabva / Luke Jongwe)

Highlights Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2021, 2nd ODI at Belfast, Full Cricket Score: Rain plays spoilsport after hosts post 282/8

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 11th, 2021
  • 0:17:16 IST

Toss news: Craig Ervine won the toss and Zimbabwe decided to bowl first in the second ODI against Ireland which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Zimbabwe won the first ODI by 38 runs and another victory today will help them seal the three-match series. Earlier, Ireland won the five-match T20I series 3-2.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

"The conditions are overcast and hopefully we'll make use of that new ball," said Ervine at the toss.

The visitors have made one change from the previous match with Milton Shumba coming in for Dion Myers. No changes for Ireland.

"We didn't play that well the other day. The run chase was set up nicely, but we couldn't get over the line. Looks a better pitch today," Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said after the toss.

Ireland playing XI: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe playing XI: Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

