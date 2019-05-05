Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss preview: Ireland elected to field against the West Indies in the first game of the tri-series, which also involves Bangladesh, on Sunday.

The side from the Caribbean will look to acclimatise themselves with the conditions that are expected to be similar during the World Cup starting later in May.

Most of the West Indies player are busy playing the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will allow few new faces to leave an impression on the selection committee. Jason Holder will lead the Windies side.

Ireland are coming back from a loss they suffered against neighbours England in an one-off T20 earlier in the week. William Porterfield-led side would like to make full use of the home advantage and having missed out on the World Cup, would like to make their case against a 10-team World Cup stronger by defeating higher ranked teams.

Ireland (Playing XI) - William Porterfield (C), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Tim Murtagh, Barry McCarthy

West Indies (Playing XI) - John Campbell, Shai Hope (WK), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Sunil Ambris, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel