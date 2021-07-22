Highlights, Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Belfast, Full Cricket Score: Proteas clinch series with 42-run win

South Africa beat Ireland by 42 runs
|South Africa
|Ireland
|159/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.95
|117/10 (19.3 ov) - R/R 6
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mark Adair
|not out
|15
|16
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lungi Ngidi
|3.3
|0
|14
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 117/10 (19.3)
|
18 (18) R/R: 5.68
Josh Little 9(11)
Mark Adair 9(8)
|
Josh Little 9(11) S.R (81.81)
b Lungi Ngidi
2nd T20I toss update: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20I against Ireland at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.
Temba Bavuma-led visitors have rested Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams and George Linde, adding Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks to the Playing XI. The hosts have made just one change – bringing in Craig Young in place of Barry McCarthy.
Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa beat Ireland by 33 runs in the first game of a three-match T20I series in Dublin on Monday.
Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(w), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little
South Africa were well-beaten by Ireland in a one-day international on Tuesday before squaring the series with victory on Friday.
South Africa could only manage 247 all out in reply as the hosts took an unassailable 1-0 lead in a series reduced to two matches following Sunday's washout, although the Proteas can square the campaign by winning on Friday.
Check out LIVE score of first T20 between Ireland and South Africa.