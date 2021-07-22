Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Ireland Vs South Africa At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 22 July, 2021

22 July, 2021
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa

159/7 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Ireland

117/10 (19.3 ov)

South Africa beat Ireland by 42 runs

South Africa Ireland
159/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.95 117/10 (19.3 ov) - R/R 6

Josh Little - 9

Mark Adair - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mark Adair not out 15 16 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lungi Ngidi 3.3 0 14 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 117/10 (19.3)

18 (18) R/R: 5.68

Josh Little 9(11)
Mark Adair 9(8)

Josh Little 9(11) S.R (81.81)

b Lungi Ngidi

Highlights, Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Belfast, Full Cricket Score: Proteas clinch series with 42-run win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 22nd, 2021
  • 23:55:12 IST

2nd T20I toss update: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20I against Ireland at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Temba Bavuma-led visitors have rested Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams and George Linde, adding Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks to the Playing XI. The hosts have made just one change – bringing in Craig Young in place of Barry McCarthy.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets as South Africa beat Ireland by 33 runs in the first game of a three-match T20I series in Dublin on Monday.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker(w), Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Updated Date: July 22, 2021 23:55:12 IST

