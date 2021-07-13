Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ireland Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs South Africa At Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 13 July, 2021

13 July, 2021
Starts 15:15 (IST)
Match Ended
Ireland

Ireland

290/5 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
South Africa

South Africa

247/10 (48.3 ov)

Ireland beat South Africa by 43 runs

Ireland South Africa
290/5 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.8 247/10 (48.3 ov) - R/R 5.09

Match Ended

Ireland beat South Africa by 43 runs

Anrich Nortje - 0

Tabraiz Shamsi - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Tabraiz Shamsi not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Adair 8.3 1 43 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 247/10 (48.3)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Anrich Nortje 10(8) S.R (125)

b Mark Adair

Highlights, Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Dublin, Full Cricket Score: Hosts register historic 43-run win

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 13th, 2021
  • 23:47:06 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

 

1st ODI report: Ireland's opening one-day international against South Africa on Sunday ended in a no-result after persistent rain.

The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 pm with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target at The Village.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field with Ireland reaching 195-4 off 40.2 overs.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs.

In the second ODI, South Africa have won the toss and opted to field.

Updated Date: July 13, 2021 23:47:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 2 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 114/1 at stumps, trail by 354 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 2 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 114/1 at stumps, trail by 354 runs

Click here to follow LIVE scorecard of the one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Harare.

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Cardiff, Full Cricket Score: Hosts claim thumping nine-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Cardiff, Full Cricket Score: Hosts claim thumping nine-wicket win

Follow live scores and updates of the 1st ODI between England and Pakistan in Cardiff.

Highlights, Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England at London: Italy win Championship on penalties
Sports

Highlights, Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England at London: Italy win Championship on penalties

Catch the live score and updates from the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at London's Wembley Stadium