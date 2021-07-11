Highlights, Ireland vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Dublin, Full Cricket Score: Match called off due to rain

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: South Africa won the toss in the first ODI against Ireland and opted to bowl first. News from Proteas camp is that they have rested two of their star players in Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje and they have been replaced by Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne. Africans are going into this game with two left-arm spinners in form of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

"We have a young, inexperienced side. It's about testing ourselves in these conditions and playing our best cricket," said captain Temba Bavuma at the toss.

Andrew Bilbirnie, Ireland captain, informs at the toss that William Porterfield is fit to play and will open the batting. He added, "Would have been nice to win the toss. But it means our batsmen can get out there and get amongst runs against a really good seam attack. We are really looking forward to playing our first home game in a couple of years."

Pitch report: Niall O'Brien feels the pitch is very flat but not overly hard and it may not give too much assistance to the spinners. First 20 balls can be tricky. Plenty of fours and sixes on offer on this track.

Teams:

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Joshua Little, Craig Young

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi