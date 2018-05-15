First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 May 14, 2018
PUN Vs BLR
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Ireland vs Pakistan, one-off Test, Day 5 at Dublin, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by 5 wickets

Catch all the live scores and updates from Ireland's historic first Test match against Pakistan at Dublin.

FirstCricket Staff, May 15, 2018

Pakistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets

310/9
Overs
96.0
R/R
3.23
Fours
34
Sixes
1
Extras
17
130/10
Overs
47.2
R/R
2.75
Fours
16
Sixes
0
Extras
10
339/10
Overs
129.3
R/R
2.62
Fours
35
Sixes
0
Extras
27
160/5
Overs
45.0
R/R
3.56
Fours
19
Sixes
0
Extras
5

Day 4 Report: Ireland has an outside chance of winning its inaugural cricket Test after Kevin O'Brien led a second-innings recovery with an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan by 139 runs on Monday heading into the final day.

Hours earlier on day four, the Irish were facing the prospect of an innings defeat but they lost only three wickets in the final two sessions to reach stumps on 319-7 following on.

Even a draw would be a marvellous achievement for a country which was awarded Test status only last June.

Ireland captain William Porterfield with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

Ireland captain William Porterfield with his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo Courtesy: Twitter @Irelandcricket

O'Brien became the first player to score a test century for Ireland and he was there at the close on 118 not out, with his 114-run partnership with Stuart Thompson (53) for the seventh wicket proving decisive. Tyrone Kane was with O'Brien on 8 not out.

Mohammed Amir shrugged off a nagging knee problem to be the pick of the bowlers, finishing the day with figures of 3-57 as he reached 100 Test wickets. The left-arm paceman's turbulent Test career was interrupted by a jail sentence by an English court and a five-year ban by the ICC for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Resuming its second innings on 64 without loss after being asked to follow on and still needing 116 more runs to make Pakistan bat again, Ireland slumped to 123-4 by lunch. When Amir removed Gary Wilson (12), caught by Haris Sohail in the slips, and Paul Stirling (11) was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas, Pakistan was close to clinching the victory.

O'Brien's circumspect batting — his 118 has come from 216 balls and contained 12 fours — has ensured Ireland stay alive at Malahide.

Pakistan declared its first innings on 310-9 early on day three. The first day was washed out.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: May 15, 2018

Tags : #Haris Sohail #Ireland Vs Pakistan 2018 #Kevin O'Brien #Live Cricket Score #Live Score #Mohammad Amir #Shadab Khan #SportsTracker #Stuart Thompson #Tyrone Kane #William Porterfield

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
4
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Punjab
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all