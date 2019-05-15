First Cricket
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
Highlights, Ireland vs Bangladesh, 6th match, ODI tri-series, Full Cricket Score: Visitors register six-wicket win

Follow live updates on the sixth match of the ongoing tri-series in Ireland, with the host nation taking on Bangladesh in what is an inconsequential group fixture.

FirstCricket Staff, May 15, 2019 15:48:32 IST

Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets

292/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.84
Fours
22
Sixes
7
Extras
12
294/4
Overs
43.0
R/R
6.84
Fours
31
Sixes
3
Extras
20

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball updates

Toss report: Ireland and Bangladesh face off in what is an inconsequential group match at Dublin on Wednesday, with the hosts winning the toss and opting to bat.

File image of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. AFP

With West Indies and Bangladesh having already qualified for the tri-series final that is to take place on 17 May, the current fixture is of little use other than to try different team combinations and as an opportunity to give the bench-warmers an opportunity to prove themselves on the field. Bangladesh will especially keep these factors in mind while preparing their team combination with the World Cup less than two weeks away.

Bangladesh have been the dominant side so far in the tournament, having beaten two-time world champions West Indies in both encounters so far. Additionally, the previous Ireland-Bangladesh match at The Village in Malahide, Dublin was washed out without a ball bowled.

The home side were massively outplayed by the Windies in the opening match of the triangular series, but posed a bigger challenge in their subsequent clash against Jason Holder's side when they posted 327 on the board after opting to bat, though the target was chased down with five wickets and more than two overs to spare in the end.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield (c), Kevin O Brien, Mark Adair, Gary Wilson (wk), George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

