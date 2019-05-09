First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Highlights, Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI of tri-series Full Cricket Score: Match washed out, teams share spoils

Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard of the third ODI of the tri-series between Ireland and Bangladesh being played in Dublin

FirstCricket Staff, May 09, 2019 16:14:01 IST

Toggle between tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Report of match 2 between West Indies and Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza led Bangladesh's fightback in the field before Tamim Iqbal impressed with the bat as the Tigers enjoyed an ultimately convincing eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Dublin on Tuesday.

Ireland were comprehensively beaten in their first match by the West Indies, who then lost to Bangladesh. Twitter@IrelandCricket

Ireland were comprehensively beaten in their first match by the West Indies, who then lost to Bangladesh. Twitter@IrelandCricket

West Indies, for whom Shai Hope made 109, were well-placed at 205 for two in the 41st over before slumping to 261 for nine in 50 overs, with pace-bowling captain Mortaza taking three for 49.

Tamim then made 80 and shared an opening stand of 144 with Soumya Sarkar (73).

Shakib Al Hasan followed up with an unbeaten 61 off as many balls, with Bangladesh, who beat the West Indies in two one-day international series in 2018, winning with five overs to spare.

Tamim, however, had only made one when he was dropped at cover by Roston Chase. He went on to face 116 balls, including seven fours.

Earlier, Hope carried on from his excellent form against Ireland in the triangular series opener where he made a magnificent 170 in a commanding victory.

The opening batsman was quickly into his stride, flicking the first ball of the match from Mohammad Saifuddin and hitting him through the covers off the third ball.

But despite adding 115 runs for the third wicket, Hope and Chase (51) were restricted by Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who between them had combined figures of two for 71 from 20 overs.

Hope was eventually caught at cover off Mortaza.

The series continues on Thursday when Ireland, who have not qualified for the upcoming World Cup in England, play Bangladesh.

With inputs from Agencies. 

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 22:49:51 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Score, Barry McCarthy, Cricket, Cricket Score, Ireland Cricket Team, Ireland Tri-Series, Ireland Tri-Series 2019, Kevin O'Brien, Live Cricket Score, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, West Indies

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all